Vodafone Idea (Vi) has updated three International Roaming (IR) packages for postpaid users in India. The plans have been "revised with the onset of the summer holiday season, when outbound travel from India typically sees a sharp rise," the company claimed. The plans now come with more data, unlimited incoming calls, and travel security benefits. Customers can access the updated plans via the Vi app or website and can schedule their postpaid IR pack activation up to 60 days in advance.

Vi Postpaid IR Plans Updated in India

Vi updated three existing postpaid international roaming plans with additional benefits. The Rs. 649, Rs. 2,999, and Rs. 3,999 plans previously offered 500MB, 5GB, and 12GB of data, respectively. With the recent updates, the plans will now offer 1GB, 10GB, and 30GB of data to all users at no additional cost, the company said in a press release. This offer is available for an unspecified period.

Notably, the Rs. 649, Rs. 2,999, and Rs. 3,999 postpaid IR packs come with a validity of one day, 10 days, and 30 days, respectively. The company claims that thus, these updated plans will be useful for "short-term as well as long duration" travellers.

All three plans now support free, unlimited incoming calls for postpaid Vi customers, while the outgoing calling time is capped at 50, 300, and 1,500 minutes for the Rs. 649, Rs. 2,999, and Rs. 3,999 plans, respectively. They also allow users to enjoy 10, 50, and 100 free SMS, respectively.

Vi added that postpaid customers choosing any of the aforementioned IR plans can schedule their pack activation up to 60 days in advance. All the plans can be accessed and activated using the Vi app or website at any time.

Vi highlighted its partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags to offer baggage protection on all postpaid IR packs for an added cost of Rs. 99. This added charge will allow users to claim compensation up to Rs. 19,800 per bag if their checked-in luggage is delayed or lost beyond 96 hours during their international travel.