MediaTek Helio G200 was launched by the chipmaker on Monday as the latest midrange chipset for mobile devices. The Taiwan-based firm says its new processor is aimed at powerful gaming smartphones, with a particular emphasis on social and messaging apps enhancement. It is claimed to deliver more than a 40 percent improvement against competitor alternative platforms when it comes to single-core performance. Despite the change in name, the chip's specifications remain largely unchanged from the Helio G100 or even its predecessor, the Helio G99, except for higher GPU clock speed, better HDR video quality, and other minor changes.

MediaTek Helio G200 Chipset Specifications

According to MediaTek, the Helio G200 chipset features a 6nm octa-core architecture with heterogeneous multi-processing. The SoC comprises two Arm Cortex-A76 cores operating at 2.2GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a 2.0GHz clock speed. It is complemented by LPDDR4X RAM with a 4266Mbps maximum frequency and UFS 2.2 storage. Although the chipset has the same Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU as its processor, it comes with a higher 1.1GHz clock speed.

MediaTek claims that the Helio G200 delivers up to 40 percent better single-core performance and up to 20 percent multi-core performance. It is said to also have 35 percent faster performance on AnTuTu benchmarks. The GPU's higher clock speed allows it to perform 75 percent faster compared to competitor alternative platforms, while the chip is up to 30 percent more power efficient when gaming.

The processor has been equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine which manages the CPU, GPU, and memory based on power, thermal conditions, and gameplay demands to deliver a smooth gameplay while maintaining power efficiency. The company says it ensures stable framerate and fast network performance by switching between wireless antennas for the best signal. The chip leverages connection concurrency to keep the game online even when a call is received.

Smartphones equipped with the MediaTek Helio G200 chip will be able to support up to 200-megapixel camera sensors, leveraging the built-in triple-core Image Signal Processor (ISP). It supports video capture in up to 2K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). Its new 12-bit DCG supports higher-quality video HDR capture, while there are also features like hardware dual-camera support and lossless in-sensor zoom, and combined with portrait lenses. MediaTek says it has worked with camera app developers to reduce power consumption by up to 20 percent.

The chip supports on-device displays with a maximum Full HD+ resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate without requiring additional DSC hardware. Its Display Sync technology is said to boost power efficiency by dynamically adjusting the refresh rate based on usage, resulting in up to 20 percent gains.

For connectivity, the Helio G200 SoC brings a Cat-13 DL modem with support for dual 4G VoLTE, 4X4 MIMO, 256QAM, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 5. It supports satellite systems such as QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, and GPS.