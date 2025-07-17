Meta announced the introduction of the Imagine Me feature in India on Thursday. The artificial intelligence (AI) feature has been available in the US and a select few countries so far. But with its expansion in the country, Indian users will be able to generate AI images of themselves in different styles, contexts, and scenarios. The feature is available within the Meta AI interface across all the different platforms. Just like all other AI features available with the chatbot, Imagine Me is also a free-to-use feature.

Meta AI Can Now Imagine You in Different Styles

In a press release, the Menlo Park-based social media giant announced that the Imagine Me feature in Meta AI was being expanded to India. The feature was first introduced in July 2024, and it has now arrived in the country one year later.

Imagine Me essentially captures the user's facial data and then, using its personalisation models, adds the same face in different scenarios and styles. For instance, a user can ask Meta AI to “Imagine me as a 90s rockstar,” and the AI will generate an image where the user's face can be seen on a person playing a guitar on a stage.

The feature is available on the Meta AI app, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Gadgets 360 staff members have spotted it on Android devices, but as of writing this, we have not seen it on iOS devices. Before generating images, users will have to undergo a short setup process. First, the user will have to go to Meta AI's chat interface and type “Imagine me as” and tap on Send.

The setup process for the Imagine Me feature in Meta AI

Meta AI will open a bottom sheet asking users' permission to analyse their facial data, and then it will capture pictures of their face from different angles. Once done, users will be redirected to the chat interface. After that, users can type “Imagine me as” and follow it up with any scenario they would like. Some example scenarios suggested by the company include “on the moon,” “in a Renaissance painting,” or “wearing futuristic fashion.”

Notably, since facial data is required for this feature, users cannot generate anyone else's images using this feature. The setup process only shows up once and cannot be used to add multiple users. Additionally, the output generated from the feature is not hyperrealistic, eliminating the risk of people mistaking it for a real image.