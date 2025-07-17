Google on Wednesday announced the expansion of its same day repair service to more cities in India. It is applicable on several devices in Google's portfolio, including Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch. Owners can walk in with their devices to the listed Google exclusive or priority service centre, and have them repaired and returned on the same day. Alternatively, they can opt for free doorstep pickup or mail-in service to get their Pixel phone, watch or buds fixed.

Google Same Day Repair Centres in India

The Google Store support page has been updated to detail the expansion of Google's same day repair service in India. Customers can visit any of the three Google Exclusive Service Centres, located in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Outside of these three cities, there are Google Priority Service Centres in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and other locations.

📍Same Day Repair Centres now live in 21 cities where 80% of Pixel phones are fixed the same day ⚡



🛠️ Another way you can get support is by opting for the convenience of free doorstep pick-up and drop through our mail-in service.



Know more: https://t.co/lDb3RMrVEG. pic.twitter.com/olV1jmeKEy — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 16, 2025

Following the expansion of its customer repair service in India, the company said it is already fixing 80 percent of Pixel phones on the same day. However, the service comes with a condition. Customers must walk in to a repair centre and submit the Pixel device which is to be repaired before 2pm to be eligible for same day repairs.

As per Google, the same day repair service is applicable on Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds. There is no word on the eligibility of Fitbit devices and the company's smart home products.

Notably, Google opened its Exclusive Service Centres in India last year following the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Located at three key locations, the company began offering same day repair service to customers who visited these centres. However, it has now been expanded to include a total of 21 cities in India.

Those who do not wish to physically visit the service centres can use the mail-in service and schedule a doorstep pickup for the Pixel device. Once it is repaired, it will be returned back to the customer via doorstep delivery. Google offers this service free-of-charge to all Pixel owners in India.