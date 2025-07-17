Technology News
  • Google Expands Same Day Repair Service for Pixel Phones, Watch and Buds to 21 Cities in India

Google Expands Same Day Repair Service for Pixel Phones, Watch and Buds to 21 Cities in India

The Google Exclusive Service Centres are located in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 13:30 IST
Google first offered same day repair service following the launch of Pixel 9 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google's service covers Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch
  • It is now available across 21 cities in India
  • Customers must drop off their devices before 2pm to avail of this service
Google on Wednesday announced the expansion of its same day repair service to more cities in India. It is applicable on several devices in Google's portfolio, including Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch. Owners can walk in with their devices to the listed Google exclusive or priority service centre, and have them repaired and returned on the same day. Alternatively, they can opt for free doorstep pickup or mail-in service to get their Pixel phone, watch or buds fixed.

Google Same Day Repair Centres in India

The Google Store support page has been updated to detail the expansion of Google's same day repair service in India. Customers can visit any of the three Google Exclusive Service Centres, located in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Outside of these three cities, there are Google Priority Service Centres in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and other locations.

Following the expansion of its customer repair service in India, the company said it is already fixing 80 percent of Pixel phones on the same day. However, the service comes with a condition. Customers must walk in to a repair centre and submit the Pixel device which is to be repaired before 2pm to be eligible for same day repairs.

As per Google, the same day repair service is applicable on Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds. There is no word on the eligibility of Fitbit devices and the company's smart home products.

Notably, Google opened its Exclusive Service Centres in India last year following the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Located at three key locations, the company began offering same day repair service to customers who visited these centres. However, it has now been expanded to include a total of 21 cities in India.

Those who do not wish to physically visit the service centres can use the mail-in service and schedule a doorstep pickup for the Pixel device. Once it is repaired, it will be returned back to the customer via doorstep delivery. Google offers this service free-of-charge to all Pixel owners in India.

Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Buds, Pixel
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
