Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are now available for purchase in India via the leading e-commerce platforms. Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the smart glasses were introduced in the country in May, but could only be purchased through Ray-Ban.com and leading optical and sunglass stores across India. The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses come equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, and microphones, which enable users to capture snapshots/videos, listen to music, and have conversations — all on the go.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Price in India, Availability

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses price in India starts at Rs. 29,900 for the Skyler and Wayfarer designs in Shiny Black colourway. However, the smart glasses will be available with a 20 percent discount and bank offers, at an effective price of Rs. 23,920. Customers can choose from a variety of frame styles and between prescription, sun, polarised, and Transitions lenses.

They can purchase the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses through Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital, as part of the company's plans to introduce them to a wider audience in the country.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Features, Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have a 12-megapixel camera and an LED light placed within two circular-shaped cutouts on either side of the frame. The LED light doubles up as a recording indicator when video recording is live. As per the company, the smart glasses can capture photos at a resolution of up to 3,024 x 4,032 pixels and record 1080p videos for up to 60 seconds.

Meta says videos recorded with the device can be shared across Meta apps such as Facebook and Instagram. Users can leverage the Meta View app to share them on other platforms as well.

As per the company, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses use its proprietary Meta AI assistant. Users can say a “Hey Meta AI” voice prompt for toggling various hands-free actions. The smart glasses also offer real-time speech translation capabilities between English and either Spanish, French, or Italian, with a simple “Hey Meta, start live translation”. The translated audio is played through the open-ear speakers, while there's also an option to get a transcription of it.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform SoC and pack 32GB of onboard storage. The smart glasses offer up to four hours of battery life on a single charge, and an additional 32 hours with the charging case. They come with IPX4 splash resistance.

