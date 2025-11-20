Technology News
Meta SAM 3 Open-Source AI Models Can Detect, Track and Construct 3D Models of Objects in Images

Meta’s SAM 3D models can detect and segment any object in an image and convert it into a 3D model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 November 2025 17:01 IST
Meta SAM 3 Open-Source AI Models Can Detect, Track and Construct 3D Models of Objects in Images

Photo Credit: Meta

SAM 3 and SAM 3D are also powering Facebook Marketplace’s new View in Room feature

Highlights
  • SAM is short for Segment Anything Model
  • Meta also introduced Segment Anything Playground for everyone
  • SAM 3 will soon add new effects in Instagram’s Edits app
Meta has released its Segment Anything Model (SAM) 3 series of artificial intelligence (AI) models. With the latest generation of large language models (LLMs), the company is integrating some of the most requested features, such as the option to add text prompts and suggested prompts. These models can now detect and segment images and even create 3D scans of any object or human in them. In videos, these models are capable of segmentation and tracking of objects and humans. Like the previous generation, these are also open-source models that can be downloaded and run locally.

Meta Releases SAM 3 and SAM 3D AI Models

In two separate blog posts, the Menlo Park-based tech giant detailed the new AI models. There are three models in total. SAM 3 for image and video tracking and segmentation, SAM 3D Objects for detecting and creating 3D scans of objects in images, and SAM 3D Bodies, which can generate 3D scans of humans.

SAM 3 builds on earlier versions (SAM 1 and SAM 2) and adds the ability to segment based on text prompts, enabling natural language object detection in images and videos. Whereas previous models required clicking or visually identifying regions, SAM 3 accepts noun phrases like “red baseball cap” or “yellow school bus” and generates segmentation masks for all matching instances in a scene.

Meta highlights that this capability was highly requested by the open-source developer community. The model uses a unified architecture combining a perception encoder with a detector and tracker to support image and video workflows with minimal user input.

Meanwhile, SAM 3D enables 3D reconstruction from a single 2D image. The reconstruction handles occlusion, clutter and real-world complexity, outputting detailed meshes and textured geometry using a progressive training pipeline and a new 3D data engine.

Both models can be downloaded from Meta's GitHub listing, Hugging Face listing, or directly from the blog posts. Notably, these models are available under the SAM Licence, a custom, Meta-owned licence for specifically these models that allows both research-related and commercial usage.

Apart from making the models available to the open-source community, Meta has also launched the Segment Anything Playground. It is an online platform where users can test out these models without having to download them or run them locally. The platform can be accessed by anyone.

Meta is also integrating these models into its own platforms. Instagram's Edits app will soon be integrated with SAM 3, offering new effects that creators can apply to specific people or objects in their videos. This feature is also being added to Vibes on the Meta AI app and the website. On the other hand, SAM 3D is now powering Facebook Marketplace's new View in Room feature, which lets users visualise the style and fit of home decor items in their spaces before making a purchase.

Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Models, Open Source
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
