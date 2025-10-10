Technology News
Instagram, Facebook Add Support for Meta AI-Powered Reels Translation in Hindi and Other Languages

Reels dubbed using Meta AI will display a Translated with Meta AI label.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 10:53 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Instagram’s AI dubbing includes a clear label and consent options for both creators and viewers

Highlights
  • AI mimics creator’s voice with optional lip-sync for natural look
  • Users can toggle translations or watch original via settings
  • It comes to creators with over 1,000 followers, all public accounts
Meta is rolling out a feature on Facebook and Instagram that automatically translates, dubs, and lip-syncs Reels, enabling users to enjoy videos from around the world in their preferred language. The feature was first unveiled in August, and currently supports English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese, with more languages expected soon. Meta says the update aims to make global content more accessible while helping creators expand their reach across major Reels markets. The translation feature is free and is said to work seamlessly within the existing Reels interface.

How Meta's AI-Powered Reels Translation Feature Works

Meta has expanded its Reels translation feature on Instagram and Facebook to include additional languages. Creators can now translate their Reels into Hindi and Portuguese before sharing them online. The social media company had initially introduced the feature in August, offering support for English and Spanish at launch.

In a video on Instagram, platform head Adam Mosseri said language barriers should not limit users' interactions with videos on the app. He then demonstrated the new feature by using Meta AI to dub the remainder of his video in Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Meta explains that the new feature uses AI to replicate the creator's voice, matching its sound and tone to deliver translations that feel genuine. To make the videos appear more natural, creators can also enable a lip sync option, which automatically aligns the translated audio with their mouth movements.

Reels dubbed using Meta AI will display a Translated with Meta AI label, making it clear to viewers that artificial intelligence was used to create the translation. Meta notes that users can choose to enable or disable translations, or watch the original version of the Reel. To access this option, viewers can open the three-dot menu, navigate to the audio and language settings, and select Don't translate.

Unlike YouTube, Instagram's AI dubbing includes a clear label and consent options for both creators and viewers. The feature is available to creators with more than 1,000 followers and all public accounts in supported regions, the company added.

Meta AI, Meta, Meta AI Translations, Reels, Instagram, Facebook
