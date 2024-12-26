Asus has announced a special event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 on January 7 where it will unveil its new products. The company has confirmed that it will debut the “world's lightest” Copilot+ PC, which will be part of its Zenbook lineup of ultra-thin and light laptops. Notably, this adds to the growing list of launches expected to happen at one of the world's largest technology showcases, including the purported Asus ROG Strix Laptop that has been teased to come with an RGB underglow.

Asus Copilot+ PC Launch

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asus announced that it will launch the “world's lightest” Copilot+ PC at CES 2025 on January 7 at 9 am PT (10:30 pm IST). While the company did not reveal any specifications, Asus sent out a press release, confirming that the upcoming Zenbook will deliver up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge.

It will be part of Asus' Zenbook lineup of laptops such as the Zenbook S14 and Zenbook S16. As per Asus, the laptop will offer “a perfect blend of elegance and functionality, offering a seamless experience for professionals, creators, and everyday users alike.” The teaser video highlights the laptop's matte black chassis.

Confirmed to be a Copilot+ PC, the upcoming Asus Zenbook laptop may be powered by either Snapdragon X Elite, AMD Ryzen AI, or Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake) chipset. The laptop, with its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, is claimed to be a "key milestone" in the AI era for the company.

Other Asus Launches at CES 2025

Asus has confirmed it will also debut a laptop part of its ROG Strix series. While the company did not reveal which model it could be or any of its specifications, it is confirmed to sport RGB lighting, which will be located on the underside of the chassis and will be visible as an underglow.

Leaked retailer listings suggest that two models could debut at CES 2025 — ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18.