Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Zenbook With 32 Hour Battery Life Teased Ahead of CES 2025; Said to Be 'World's Lightest’ Copilot+ PC

Asus Zenbook With 32 Hour Battery Life Teased Ahead of CES 2025; Said to Be 'World's Lightest’ Copilot+ PC

The purported Asus Zenbook laptop is confirmed to be a Copilot+ PC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2024 12:34 IST
Asus Zenbook With 32 Hour Battery Life Teased Ahead of CES 2025; Said to Be 'World's Lightest’ Copilot+ PC

Photo Credit: X/Asus

Teaser video suggests that the Asus laptop will sport a matte black chassis

Highlights
  • The Copilot+ PC will offer 32 hours of battery life, report suggests
  • It will be launched at CES 2025 on January 7 at 9 am PT
  • Teaser suggests the Zenbook laptop may sport a matte black chassis
Advertisement

Asus has announced a special event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 on January 7 where it will unveil its new products. The company has confirmed that it will debut the “world's lightest” Copilot+ PC, which will be part of its Zenbook lineup of ultra-thin and light laptops. Notably, this adds to the growing list of launches expected to happen at one of the world's largest technology showcases, including the purported Asus ROG Strix Laptop that has been teased to come with an RGB underglow.

Asus Copilot+ PC Launch

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asus announced that it will launch the “world's lightest” Copilot+ PC at CES 2025 on January 7 at 9 am PT (10:30 pm IST). While the company did not reveal any specifications, Asus sent out a press release, confirming that the upcoming Zenbook will deliver up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge.

It will be part of Asus' Zenbook lineup of laptops such as the Zenbook S14 and Zenbook S16. As per Asus, the laptop will offer “a perfect blend of elegance and functionality, offering a seamless experience for professionals, creators, and everyday users alike.” The teaser video highlights the laptop's matte black chassis.

Confirmed to be a Copilot+ PC, the upcoming Asus Zenbook laptop may be powered by either Snapdragon X Elite, AMD Ryzen AI, or Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake) chipset. The laptop, with its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, is claimed to be a "key milestone" in the AI era for the company.

Other Asus Launches at CES 2025

Asus has confirmed it will also debut a laptop part of its ROG Strix series. While the company did not reveal which model it could be or any of its specifications, it is confirmed to sport RGB lighting, which will be located on the underside of the chassis and will be visible as an underglow.

Leaked retailer listings suggest that two models could debut at CES 2025 — ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenBook, Copilot PCs, CES 2025, CES
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple's First Bezel-Less Full Screen iPhone Reportedly Delayed Beyond 2026
Apple Seeks to Defend Google's Billion-Dollar Payments in Search Case

Related Stories

Asus Zenbook With 32 Hour Battery Life Teased Ahead of CES 2025; Said to Be 'World's Lightest’ Copilot+ PC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Get MacBook Air M3 Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Christmas Sale
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7 Amazon Availability Confirmed; India Launch Date Set
  4. Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  5. Amazon Offering Big Discounts on Smart TVs From Leading Brands: See Deals
  6. You Can Now Apply New AR Effects and Scan Documents on WhatsApp for iOS
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Will Pack Significantly Bigger Battery in a Slimmer Body
  8. You Can Buy OnePlus Open Below Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon for a Limited Time
  9. Asus to Unveil New Zenbook at CES 2025; to Be 'World's Lightest' Copilot+ PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook With 32 Hour Battery Life Teased Ahead of CES 2025; Said to Be 'World's Lightest’ Copilot+ PC
  2. Apple's First Bezel-Less Full Screen iPhone Reportedly Delayed Beyond 2026
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Tipped to Get 7,500mAh Battery; Poco F7 Key Features Leaked
  4. Apple Seeks to Defend Google's Billion-Dollar Payments in Search Case
  5. MBBS Student Held Over Alleged Transfer of Rs. 8 Lakh in Crypto to Chinese Nationals After Cyber Fraud
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Rolls Out New AR Effects and Backgrounds, Adds Option to Scan Documents
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 to Pack Significantly Bigger Battery in a Slimmer Body: Expected Specifications
  8. Redmi Turbo 4 to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC; Realme Neo 7 SE With Dimensity 8400 Teased
  9. Underwater Neutrino Telescopes Installed in Mediterranean to Study Cosmic Mysteries
  10. Airtel Wi-Fi Plans Starting From Rs. 699 Now Bundles Free Zee5 OTT Subscription
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »