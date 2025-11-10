Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users

Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users

Microsoft teased its new AI agents dubbed Agentic Users in the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 14:36 IST
Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft’s new AI agents will be available via Teams and M365 Agent Store

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The company said Agentic Users are currently in development
  • It can be rolled out to users in November
  • These agents can attend meetings and edit documents autonomously
Advertisement

Microsoft is developing a new class of artificial intelligence (AI) agents for enterprises that can operate as independent users. The Redmond-based tech giant has listed the upcoming tool in its product roadmap for Microsoft 365. The company says, unlike typical agents that are meant for a specific purpose, these will be general-purpose embodied AI, complete with a unique digital identity, that can perform various tasks autonomously. The company has touted a release date of November; however, it is unclear when these agents will be released for its enterprise users.

Microsoft Is Building General-Purpose AI Agents

In its Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, the tech giant has now added a new product dubbed Agentic Users. These are currently under development with a tentative rollout estimated for November. The company says these AI agents will be available in the M365 Agent Store and Teams.

A description of the product calls it “a new class of AI that operates as independent users within the enterprise workforce.” What that means is that these AI agents will not be part of a particular system or operation, like most agentic tools, and instead, they can perform a wide range of tasks independently. To allow them to move from one software and platform to another, the Agentic Users will feature an identity and dedicated access to organisational systems and applications, Microsoft said.

Coming to what these agents can do, the company says these tools can attend meetings, edit documents, communicate via email and chat, and perform other tasks autonomously. These agents will also have the ability to collaborate with humans as well as other agents.

Rich Gibbons, a Microsoft licensing specialist (via The Register), mentioned in a blog post that he has viewed documentation provided to M365 admins. The documents are said to call the Agentic Users A365 and highlight that admins will assign the required license at the time of approval, and no additional license will be required. “So there will be at least one A365 license, but the word ‘required' suggests, to me at least, that we will see a range of A365 licenses for different ‘roles',” he added.

Another admin, João Ferreira, saw the same documents and claimed that these AI agents will have their own email address, Teams account, entry in enterprise directories, and a place in the org chart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, AI agents, Enterprise, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone
iQOO 15 to Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Aadhaar App Launched for Android and iOS, Brings These Features
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leaked Online; Could Run on This Chipset
  3. Oppo Announces Launch of Reno 15 Series in China for This Date
  4. Apple May Bring Several New Satellite Connectivity Features to iPhone
  5. iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update
  6. Microsoft's Future AI Agents Will Behave as Independent Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again
  8. Oppo Reveals Storage Options, Colourways of Find X9 Series Ahead of Debut
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Debuts With Racing-Inspired Design
  10. WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Some Desktop Users: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Easily Browse Shared Images, Videos and More Shared Across Chat: Report
  2. Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users
  3. iQOO 15 to Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update: Report
  4. Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone
  5. UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App for Android and iOS Users, Makes It Easier to Store and Share ID
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, OLED Display, and More
  7. Apple Will Reportedly Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year to Use Gemini Model for Siri
  8. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Could Launch as OnePlus Ace 6T; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again, May Arrive in January
  10. Grand Theft Auto 5 Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in November
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »