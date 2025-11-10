Technology News
Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone

The upcoming satellite features for iPhone may require major upgrades to Globalstar’s infrastructure.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 13:20 IST
Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced satellite features on the iPhone with the introduction of the iPhone 14

Highlights
  • Satellite-powered Apple Maps may soon work without Wi-Fi or cellular data
  • Apple is reported to be building a satellite API for third-party apps
  • These upgrades could rely on major Globalstar infrastructure improvements
Apple is developing several new features linked to satellite connectivity for the iPhone, as per a seasoned journalist. The Cupertino-based tech giant first introduced satellite-based emergency calls and messages in 2022 with the iPhone 14 series. Subsequent iPhone models have all featured support for it, along with several quality-of-life upgrades. However, users may reportedly soon also be able to use Apple Maps and share photos when connected to a satellite network.

New Satellite Connectivity Features on iPhone

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote about the upcoming satellite connectivity features on iPhone in the latest Edition of the Power On newsletter. To begin with, Apple is said to be developing satellite-powered maps. It would enable iPhone users to navigate even without access to cellular or Wi-Fi networks.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is experimenting with richer messaging capabilities, too. Currently, messaging via satellite only supports basic text-based messages. However, it may soon offer support for sending and receiving photos too, via the Messages app.

To help developers, support for a dedicated satellite framework for third-party apps is also in development. As per the journalist, the in-development API will let developers add satellite connection support to their own apps. The implementation of this feature, however, will reportedly remain with the app developers, and it may not be compatible with every feature or service.

Using emergency SOS via satellite on the iPhone currently requires an unobstructed view of the sky and has certain limitations. Gurman said that Apple is planning several “natural usage” improvements for satellite messaging. In theory, this would enable iPhone users to stay connected via satellite even when indoors. Additionally, they may be able to use the functionality when their phone is in their pocket or from inside a vehicle.

Another key upgrade is satellite over 5G, which is said to be in the works, too. The next-generation iPhone models, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 18 series, may support 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN). This technology offers an integration of 5G satellite and aerial network connectivity with terrestrial networks, resulting in improved coverage and usability in high-altitude or remote areas.

All of the aforementioned upgrades, however, will reportedly require major upgrades to Globalstar's infrastructure, which is Apple's current satellite service provider. Gurman said that if SpaceX's previously rumoured acquisition of Globalstar takes place, it could help speed up the rollout. However, a partnership with the Musk-owned company may also require Apple to rethink its business and long-term strategy.

Further reading: IPhone, Emergency SOS via satellite, Apple, Globalstar, mark gurman
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App for Android and iOS Users, Makes It Easier to Store and Share ID

