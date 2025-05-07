Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Plans to Cut Microsoft Revenue Share After Restructuring: Report

OpenAI Plans to Cut Microsoft Revenue Share After Restructuring: Report

OpenAI said the percentage of revenue shared with Microsoft would drop by at least half by the end of this decade.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2025 16:37 IST
OpenAI Plans to Cut Microsoft Revenue Share After Restructuring: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI has agreed to share 20 percent of its revenue with Microsoft through 2030

Highlights
  • The ChatGPT-maker has dialed back a significant restructuring plan
  • Sam Altman's power over the firm could get more limited
  • In January, Microsoft changed some key terms of a deal with OpenAI
Advertisement

OpenAI has told investors it will share a smaller fraction of revenue with major backer Microsoft as it moves ahead with its restructuring, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The ChatGPT-maker has dialed back a significant restructuring plan, with its nonprofit parent retaining control in a move that is likely to limit CEO Sam Altman's power over the firm.

In financial projections shared with investors, OpenAI said the percentage of revenue shared with Microsoft would drop by at least half by the end of this decade, the report said.

In an existing deal, OpenAI has agreed to share 20 percent of its revenue with Microsoft through 2030, the Information reported.

OpenAI told some potential and current investors that it would only share 10 percent of revenues with commercial partners including Microsoft by 2030, the report said, citing private documents, adding that Microsoft wants access to OpenAI's technology beyond 2030.

In January, Microsoft changed some key terms of a deal with OpenAI after its joint venture with Oracle and Japan's SoftBank Group to build up to $500 billion (roughly Rs. 42,31,976 crore) of new artificial intelligence data centers in the United States.

Microsoft has said it has "revenue sharing agreements that flow both ways" with OpenAI, with the key elements of the partnership remaining in place for the duration of the contract through 2030.

"We continue to work closely with Microsoft, and look forward to finalising the details of this recapitalisation in the near future," an OpenAI spokesperson told The Information.

Microsoft declined to comment on the report, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Microsoft, ChatGPT
Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch
Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text

Related Stories

OpenAI Plans to Cut Microsoft Revenue Share After Restructuring: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  3. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  5. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be World's Slimmest Foldable When Launched
  8. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Leak Online Before Expected Launch
  9. Sony Announces Launch Event for May 13; Could Unveil Xperia 1 VII
#Latest Stories
  1. Split Fiction Sells 4 Million Copies, Nearly Doubling EA's Expectations
  2. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  3. Samsung Unveils 2025 Smart TV Lineup in India With Vision AI Features: Price, Availability
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Reportedly Be World's Thinnest Foldable When Launched
  5. Reliance Jio Reportedly Halts Express Home Delivery of SIM Cards Following DoT Directive
  6. Ashtram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Crime Thriller Online?
  7. Hugging Face Releases a Free AI Agent That Can Complete Computer-Based Tasks
  8. Sony Schedules Launch Event for May 13; Expected to Unveil Xperia 1 VII
  9. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management
  10. Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »