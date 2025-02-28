Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live

Forza Horizon 5, the acclaimed open-world racer from Playground Games, will arrive on PS5 on April 29, the developer announced Thursday. The Microsoft first-party game, which launched as an Xbox and PC exclusive in 2021, is now up for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. Players who pre-purchase the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will be able to dive in early and play the game starting April 25.

Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Launch

The PS5 release date confirmation comes nearly a month after Forza Horizon 5 was announced as the next Xbox exclusive title coming to Sony's console. All PS5 users who pre-order the game will receive special bundle that includes Forza Horizon 5's cover car — the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE, 5,000 #Forzathon Points that can be used to buy cars and cosmetics in the game, and five Backstage Passes that can unlock any hard-to-find car available in the Backstage Shop.

On PS5, Forza Horizon 5 will come with two graphics modes — Performance (60fps) and Quality (30fps). For PS5 Pro users, the Performance mode will feature increased visual fidelity. Quality mode, on the other hand, will add ray traced car reflections to Races and Free Roam.

Forza Horizon 5 is available in Standard, Deluxe, and Premium editions on the PS5. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 3,999; the Deluxe Edition, which includes the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, comes in at Rs. 5,399; and the Premium Edition, which includes the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure DLCs, Car Pass, Welcome Pack, VIP membership, and Early Access starting April 25, is priced at Rs. 6,599.

In addition to Forza Horizon 5's PS5 launch, Playground Games announced the Horizon Realms update will arrive on all supported platforms on April 25. Touted as one of the game's biggest updates yet, Horizon Realms will include four new reward cars and a new stadium track.

Forza Horizon 5 was announced for the PS5 in January, with Playground Games setting a Spring 2025 release timeline. The racing title joins a string of first-party Microsoft titles that have made their way to PS5 since the company shifted to a multi-platform strategy last year.

Forza Horizon 5 launched November 9, 2021, across PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The racing title, set in an expansive open world based on Mexico, was a critical and commercial success, winning in three categories at The Game Awards 2021.