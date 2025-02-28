Technology News
English Edition

Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live

Players who pre-purchase the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will be able to dive in early and play the game starting April 25.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2025 15:58 IST
Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X in 2021

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 5 will launch on PS5 on April 29 for all users
  • The game is available in Standard, Deluxe and Premium editions
  • Forza Horizon 5 was announced for PS5 in January
Advertisement

Forza Horizon 5, the acclaimed open-world racer from Playground Games, will arrive on PS5 on April 29, the developer announced Thursday. The Microsoft first-party game, which launched as an Xbox and PC exclusive in 2021, is now up for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. Players who pre-purchase the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will be able to dive in early and play the game starting April 25.

Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Launch

The PS5 release date confirmation comes nearly a month after Forza Horizon 5 was announced as the next Xbox exclusive title coming to Sony's console. All PS5 users who pre-order the game will receive special bundle that includes Forza Horizon 5's cover car — the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE, 5,000 #Forzathon Points that can be used to buy cars and cosmetics in the game, and five Backstage Passes that can unlock any hard-to-find car available in the Backstage Shop.

On PS5, Forza Horizon 5 will come with two graphics modes — Performance (60fps) and Quality (30fps). For PS5 Pro users, the Performance mode will feature increased visual fidelity. Quality mode, on the other hand, will add ray traced car reflections to Races and Free Roam.

Forza Horizon 5 is available in Standard, Deluxe, and Premium editions on the PS5. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 3,999; the Deluxe Edition, which includes the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, comes in at Rs. 5,399; and the Premium Edition, which includes the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure DLCs, Car Pass, Welcome Pack, VIP membership, and Early Access starting April 25, is priced at Rs. 6,599.

In addition to Forza Horizon 5's PS5 launch, Playground Games announced the Horizon Realms update will arrive on all supported platforms on April 25. Touted as one of the game's biggest updates yet, Horizon Realms will include four new reward cars and a new stadium track.

Forza Horizon 5 was announced for the PS5 in January, with Playground Games setting a Spring 2025 release timeline. The racing title joins a string of first-party Microsoft titles that have made their way to PS5 since the company shifted to a multi-platform strategy last year.

Forza Horizon 5 launched November 9, 2021, across PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The racing title, set in an expansive open world based on Mexico, was a critical and commercial success, winning in three categories at The Game Awards 2021.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Mexico looks beautiful
  • Varied regions, better with weather
  • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
  • Hundreds of cars
  • Driving mechanics are refined
  • Easy to pick up, but with depth
  • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
  • Deep co-op support
  • EventLab is promising
  • Diverse character creator
  • Bad
  • Lack of innovation
  • Iterative update
  • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
  • Expedition collectibles are meh
Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
Genre Racing
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Forza Horizon 5, PS5, Playground Games, Xbox, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Colourways Leaked

Related Stories

Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  2. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  6. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Might be Launched
  8. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  9. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025
  2. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 3 India Launch
  3. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  4. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  5. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
  6. iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
  7. NASA Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Not Hit Earth, Risk Reduced to Zero
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
  9. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  10. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »