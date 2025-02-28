Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched in the coming weeks as the slimmest model in the company's Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, according to a report. The South Korean firm teased the arrival of a fourth model when it launched the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup in January, and the smartphone could be available for purchase a month after it is launched. Samsung is expected to produce a limited number of units of the Galaxy S25 Edge in three colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date (Expected)

Citing industry sources, a report in the Seoul Economic Daily (in Korean) states that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched on April 16. The handset will be launched during an upcoming online Galaxy Unpacked event, according to the publication.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly go on sale in select markets in May, and the handset wll be available in Black, Light Blue, and Silver colourways. Samsung will initially produce 40,000 units of the device, or less than 1 percent of the smartphone maker's production volume, as per the report.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, just like the other three models in the Galaxy S25 series. The smartphone is expected to sport a flat display (unlike previous 'Edge' handsets from Samsung) and it is expected to have a thickness of 6.4mm.

When Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, the smartphone was shown to feature a dual rear camera setup. It is said to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The smartphone is also expected to pack a 3,900mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the one on the regular Samsung Galaxy S25 model. If the leaked launch date is accurate, we can expect even more details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge to surface in the weeks leading up to its anticipated debut.