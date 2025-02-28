Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Colourways Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly comprise less than 1 percent of Samsung's monthly production volume.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 February 2025 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was shown to feature two rear cameras

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be launched in April
  • This 'Edge' model will be the slimmest phone in the Galaxy S25 series
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to have a thickness of 6.4mm
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched in the coming weeks as the slimmest model in the company's Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, according to a report. The South Korean firm teased the arrival of a fourth model when it launched the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup in January, and the smartphone could be available for purchase a month after it is launched. Samsung is expected to produce a limited number of units of the Galaxy S25 Edge in three colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date (Expected)

Citing industry sources, a report in the Seoul Economic Daily (in Korean) states that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched on April 16. The handset will be launched during an upcoming online Galaxy Unpacked event, according to the publication.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly go on sale in select markets in May, and the handset wll be available in Black, Light Blue, and Silver colourways. Samsung will initially produce 40,000 units of the device, or less than 1 percent of the smartphone maker's production volume, as per the report.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, just like the other three models in the Galaxy S25 series. The smartphone is expected to sport a flat display (unlike previous 'Edge' handsets from Samsung) and it is expected to have a thickness of 6.4mm.

When Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, the smartphone was shown to feature a dual rear camera setup. It is said to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The smartphone is also expected to pack a 3,900mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the one on the regular Samsung Galaxy S25 model. If the leaked launch date is accurate, we can expect even more details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge to surface in the weeks leading up to its anticipated debut.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000 Amid Macroeconomic Uncertainty, Market Remains Sluggish

