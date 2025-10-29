Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Creates Its For Profit Entity, Signs New Deal With Microsoft Defining AGI Clause

OpenAI Creates Its For-Profit Entity, Signs New Deal With Microsoft Defining AGI Clause

OpenAI Group PBC will be the new for-profit entity, and it will be controlled by the nonprofit OpenAI Foundation.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2025 13:35 IST
OpenAI Creates Its For-Profit Entity, Signs New Deal With Microsoft Defining AGI Clause

Photo Credit: Reuters

With the new deal, OpenAI remains Microsoft’s frontier model partner

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI Group PBC is valued at $130 billion
  • Microsoft can now develop AGI on its own
  • The Windows maker’s IP rights now extend till 2032
Advertisement

OpenAI made significant headway in its corporate restructuring efforts on Wednesday, which have been ongoing for several months. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant has completed the creation of its for-profit entity, now called OpenAI Group Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). It will be controlled by the non-profit OpenAI Foundation, which will have direct access to the PBC's capital. Additionally, the company has also struck a new agreement with Microsoft that future-proofs the partnership even if OpenAI reaches artificial general intelligence (AGI).

OpenAI Group PBC Has Been Formalised

In a post, OpenAI announced the completion of its recapitalisation, simplifying its corporate structure and the company's access to larger capital, which is not restricted by the obligations of the nonprofit entity. This is possible because of the creation of the PBC, which the company first mentioned in May.

With this, OpenAI Foundation now holds equity in the for-profit, which is valued at roughly $130 billion (roughly Rs. 11.5 lakh crore). With this increased access to capital, the nonprofit will commit $25 billion (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh crore) in two focus areas. The first is health, where the company will work to make breakthroughs in better diagnostics, treatments, and cures. The second is developing cybersecurity solutions to protect AI infrastructure.

“The OpenAI mission—ensuring that AGI benefits all of humanity—will be advanced through both the business and the Foundation. The more OpenAI succeeds as a company, the more the non-profit's equity stake will be worth, which the non-profit will use to fund its philanthropic work,” the post added.

The New OpenAI-Microsoft Deal

Central to OpenAI's for-profit ambitions was Microsoft's nod. The Windows maker is a key investor in the company and has a seat on the cap table. As such, the AI firm could not restructure itself without its consent. Over the last few months, the two companies have been at loggerheads with each other. However, in September, the companies announced that a new non-binding agreement had been signed between them, allowing the AI giant to proceed with its PBC plans. Now, both companies have revealed the terms of the new deal.

The deal now marks the next phase of this relationship, with a focus on the future and more flexibility and independence for both parties. But that comes with a set of compromises. For Microsoft, that means giving up a part of the stake in the for-profit. The tech giant now owns roughly 27 percent of the new OpenAI Group PBC on an as-converted basis, down from the 32.5 percent stake it previously held.

In return, Microsoft will remain OpenAI's “frontier model partner”, meaning it will still get priority access to the company's most advanced models. Azure also remains the exclusive cloud platform for OpenAI's application programming interfaces (APIs), at least until AGI officially arrives.

The AGI clause, which was previously vaguely defined, now has greater clarity. The companies have agreed that any formal declaration of AGI by OpenAI will be verified by an independent expert panel. That's significant because AGI has long been an ambiguous goal without clear oversight.

Microsoft's intellectual property (IP) rights, essentially, its rights to use OpenAI's technology, have been extended through 2032, including rights to post-AGI models. However, OpenAI retains more control over its internal research, methods, and experimental systems. Notably, Microsoft's rights now exclude OpenAI's consumer hardware.

But perhaps the most significant development in this new deal is that Microsoft is allowed to develop AGI on its own, either independently or with new partners. Meanwhile, OpenAI can now collaborate with third parties to build certain products, although anything delivered via APIs must still run on Azure.

The deal also deepens the financial ties. OpenAI has agreed to purchase $250 billion (22 lakh crore) in Azure cloud services. As a side, Microsoft no longer has the right to be its exclusive compute provider. The companies have also extended their revenue-sharing arrangement until AGI is verified.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Microsoft, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
ChatGPT Go: All You Need to Know About OpenAI's Plan to Offer One-Year Access to ChatGPT Go for Free in India
Bitcoin Faces Pressure as Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of Anticipated US Policy Decision

Related Stories

OpenAI Creates Its For-Profit Entity, Signs New Deal With Microsoft Defining AGI Clause
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  3. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
  6. Apple Wants to Help the World Build Nano Banana-Like AI Models
  7. Tata Motors Reportedly Patched Multiple Security Flaws on Two Platforms
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched Globally
  9. The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Wallet Announces Support for Unlocking Mahindra e-SUV Using Smartphones
  2. Apple Shares Massive Dataset to Help Researchers Build Nano Banana-Like AI Models
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Suggests Next-Gen Xbox Will Be Windows PC and Console Hybrid
  4. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased Days Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  6. OpenAI Plans to Launch Automated 'AI Researcher' For Autonomous Scientific Discoveries by 2028
  7. Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced
  8. Anthropic Tipped to Release Claude 4.5 Opus Soon, Said to Be Focused on Resisting Jailbreaks
  9. Insta360 X4 Air Launched With 8K Video Recording, Support for Replaceable Lenses: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube to Enforce Stricter Age Restrictions on Violent Gaming Videos, Livestreams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »