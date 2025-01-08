Technology News
English Edition

Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report

Windows on gaming handhelds could soon offer a more seamless experience, designed for devices with controller buttons and smaller displays.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2025 19:02 IST
Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report

Windows may finally stop sending you operating system notifications on your gaming handheld

Highlights
  • Microsoft is overhauling the Windows experience on gaming handhelds
  • The company might bring some Xbox interface elements to Windows
  • A Microsoft executive says these improvements may arrive later this year
Advertisement

CES 2025 has seen the launch of new handheld gaming consoles, such as the Lenovo Legion Go S and the Acer Nitro Blaze 11. While there's no sign of Microsoft's rumoured gaming handheld, a senior executive dropped a hint of the company's plans to improve the user experience for Windows-based consoles that could arrive as early as this year. The company upcoming improvements could see the traditional Windows desktop elements and take a backseat, in favour of an interface designed for use with controllers.

In an interaction with The Verge at CES, Microsoft VP (Xbox Gaming Devices & Ecosystem) Jason Ronald said that the company was looking to bring improvements that were developed for consoles to PCs and the handheld gaming sector. He added that the Redmond-based company was looking to "combine" the Xbox and Windows experiences.

claw intel 1725461031177 windows

Running Windows on a gaming handheld can be a frustrating experience

 

“I would say it's bringing the best of Xbox and Windows together, because we have spent the last 20 years building a world-class operating system, but it's really locked to the console,” the executive told the publication.

We've reviewed a handful of Windows-based gaming handhelds at Gadgets 360, and one of the most common complaints we've had is related to the operating system. Windows still lacks an optimised UI for smaller screens — most handheld consoles have a 7-inch display — while you can also run into requests to install drivers and might also be disturbed by system notifications.

On the other hand, Valve's SteamOS offers a much more intuitive experience that feels like a miniaturised version of larger, popular consoles. It also works very smoothly on the company's gaming handheld, the Steam Deck.

On Windows-based handhelds, users are currently limited to using their Game Pass subscription inside the Xbox app, which has been updated with improved support for these devices. 

Ronald told The Verge that Microsoft is working on improving the experience of using Windows on devices that use controller buttons, instead of a mouse. He also pointed out that a lot of the company's technology for the Xbox can be incorporated into Windows, as the company's console was built on the same operating system.

Gamers might not have to wait for very long to see all of these improvements arrive on handheld gaming devices, according to the executive, who told the publication that announcements related to changes to Windows for smaller devices are expected to arrive later this year.

It's currently unclear whether these enhancements will be available on existing devices, or whether only upcoming models — such as the Lenovo Legion Go 2 — will arrive with an improved interface. We can expect to hear more details of the company's plans to bring the Xbox experience to Windows in the coming months.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows, Xbox, Gaming Handhelds, Handheld Consoles, Gaming, CES 2025
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India

Related Stories

Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  5. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  7. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Review: The Perfect Bedside Companion?
  9. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »