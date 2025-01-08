CES 2025 has seen the launch of new handheld gaming consoles, such as the Lenovo Legion Go S and the Acer Nitro Blaze 11. While there's no sign of Microsoft's rumoured gaming handheld, a senior executive dropped a hint of the company's plans to improve the user experience for Windows-based consoles that could arrive as early as this year. The company upcoming improvements could see the traditional Windows desktop elements and take a backseat, in favour of an interface designed for use with controllers.

In an interaction with The Verge at CES, Microsoft VP (Xbox Gaming Devices & Ecosystem) Jason Ronald said that the company was looking to bring improvements that were developed for consoles to PCs and the handheld gaming sector. He added that the Redmond-based company was looking to "combine" the Xbox and Windows experiences.

Running Windows on a gaming handheld can be a frustrating experience

“I would say it's bringing the best of Xbox and Windows together, because we have spent the last 20 years building a world-class operating system, but it's really locked to the console,” the executive told the publication.

We've reviewed a handful of Windows-based gaming handhelds at Gadgets 360, and one of the most common complaints we've had is related to the operating system. Windows still lacks an optimised UI for smaller screens — most handheld consoles have a 7-inch display — while you can also run into requests to install drivers and might also be disturbed by system notifications.

On the other hand, Valve's SteamOS offers a much more intuitive experience that feels like a miniaturised version of larger, popular consoles. It also works very smoothly on the company's gaming handheld, the Steam Deck.

On Windows-based handhelds, users are currently limited to using their Game Pass subscription inside the Xbox app, which has been updated with improved support for these devices.

Ronald told The Verge that Microsoft is working on improving the experience of using Windows on devices that use controller buttons, instead of a mouse. He also pointed out that a lot of the company's technology for the Xbox can be incorporated into Windows, as the company's console was built on the same operating system.

Gamers might not have to wait for very long to see all of these improvements arrive on handheld gaming devices, according to the executive, who told the publication that announcements related to changes to Windows for smaller devices are expected to arrive later this year.

It's currently unclear whether these enhancements will be available on existing devices, or whether only upcoming models — such as the Lenovo Legion Go 2 — will arrive with an improved interface. We can expect to hear more details of the company's plans to bring the Xbox experience to Windows in the coming months.