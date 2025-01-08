Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Announces AI Focused Strategic Partnerships With Government, Major Enterprises

Microsoft Announces AI-Focused Strategic Partnerships With Government, Major Enterprises

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the firm wants to build an AI ecosystem in India by supporting the government and industry.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 14:20 IST
Microsoft Announces AI-Focused Strategic Partnerships With Government, Major Enterprises

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Earlier, Microsoft announced investing $3 billion (roughly Rs. 25,753 crores) in India for AI

Highlights
  • Microsoft announced partnerships with upGrad, Mahindra Group, and more
  • Microsoft signed an MoU with India AI to advance the technology
  • The announcement came during the Microsoft AI Tour in India
Advertisement

Microsoft announced its partnerships with the government and industry leaders over artificial intelligence (AI) on Wednesday. The announcement was made by company CEO Satya Nadella in New Delhi on day two of its AI Tour. On Tuesday, Nadella announced the tech giant's intentions to invest $3 billion (roughly Rs. 25,753 crores) in the country to develop AI infrastructure. The company also highlighted that India's AI usage increased significantly between 2023 and 2024 and it now exceeds global averages.

Microsoft's Strategic AI Partnerships in India

In a newsroom post, the Redmond-based tech giant detailed the various partnerships signed by Microsoft. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of India as well as companies such as RailTel, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra Group, and upGrad. All of the partnerships focus on cloud and AI innovation.

Citing an IDC study commissioned by Microsoft, the post claimed that India's AI usage jumped from 63 percent in 2023 to 72 percent in 2024. The company also claimed that many organisations were monetising AI, with 79 percent using it for productivity and 66 percent for functional use cases.

Looking at this potential, the company today formally revealed the strategic partnerships it has made with various stakeholders in the country. Microsoft's MoU with India AI, a division of Digital India Corporation, focuses on collaboration to advance AI and emerging technologies in India. The two entities will provide AI-focused skills to 5,00,000 individuals including students, educators, developers, government officials, and women entrepreneurs, by 2026.

Microsoft and India AI will also establish an AI Centre of Excellence dubbed ‘AI Catalysts' to promote rural AI innovation and support 1,00,000 AI developers and innovators via hackathons, community-building solutions, and an AI-focused marketplace. Additionally, the duo will also set up AI Productivity Labs in 20 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in 10 states to provide foundational courses in AI to 20,000 educators.

Apart from this, Microsoft also signed partnerships with RailTel focusing on digital, cloud, and AI advancement in the Indian railways and public sector space. With Apollo Hospitals, Microsoft will co-develop AI solutions and support digital transformation and research on topics such as disease progression, and genomics. The tech giant has joined hands with Mahindra Group to transform Automotive, Farm, and Financial Services with AI by developing a range of AI products.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, India, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Satya Nadella
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Lenovo Legion Go S Announced Alongside Next-Generation Legion Go 2 Prototype at CES 2025

Related Stories

Microsoft Announces AI-Focused Strategic Partnerships With Government, Major Enterprises
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  5. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  7. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Review: The Perfect Bedside Companion?
  9. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »