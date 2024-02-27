Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Partners With OpenAI's French Rival Mistral to Make Its AI Models Available on Azure

Microsoft Partners With OpenAI's French Rival Mistral to Make Its AI Models Available on Azure

The multi-year deal signals Microsoft's efforts to offer a variety of AI models beyond its biggest bet in OpenAI.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 February 2024 15:21 IST
Microsoft Partners With OpenAI's French Rival Mistral to Make Its AI Models Available on Azure

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft will take a minority stake in Mistral as part of the deal

Highlights
  • Microsoft said it holds no equity in Mistral AI
  • Mistral AI works on open source and proprietary LLMs
  • Microsoft is under regulatory scrutiny over outsized funding in OpenAI
Advertisement

Microsoft will make French startup Mistral AI's artificial intelligence models available through its Azure cloud computing platform under a new partnership, the companies said on Monday.

The multi-year deal signals Microsoft's efforts to offer a variety of AI models beyond its biggest bet in OpenAI as the tech giant seeks to attract more customers for its Azure cloud services.

Microsoft will take a minority stake in Mistral as part of the deal, the startup told Reuters without disclosing details.

Microsoft confirmed its investment in Mistral, but said it holds no equity in the company. The tech giant is under regulatory scrutiny in Europe and the US for its outsized funding in OpenAI.

The Paris-based startup works on open source and proprietary large language models (LLM), similar to the one OpenAI pioneered with ChatGPT, that understands and generates text in a human-like fashion.

Its latest proprietary model, Mistral Large, will be first available to Azure customers under the partnership. Mistral's technology will be hosted on Microsoft's cloud computing platform.

Mistral has also been working with Amazon and Google to distribute its models. It plans to make Mistral Large available on other cloud platforms in the next few months, a spokesperson said.

Mistral was founded by Timothée Lacroix and Guillaume Lample, who previously worked on Meta's artificial intelligence teams; and Arthur Mensch, a former researcher at Google's DeepMind.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, AI, Mistral AI, Mistral, OpenAI
Infinix Smart 8 Plus India Launch Date Set for March 1, Specifications, Pricing Teased
Satoshi Nakamoto Climbing Up ‘World’s Richest’ Ladder as Bitcoin Explodes in Value

Related Stories

Microsoft Partners With OpenAI's French Rival Mistral to Make Its AI Models Available on Azure
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  4. Qualcomm and Jio Might Launch Cheapest 5G Smartphone in India Soon
  5. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  6. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy Z Foldables in July
  7. Nubia Flip 5G Foldable With Budget-Friendly Price Unveiled at MWC 2024
  8. Apple Mulls AirPods With Camera, Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta: Report
  9. Deutsche Telekom's Futuristic AI Smartphone Concept Has No Apps
  10. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Tipped to Be Working on a ‘Friend Map’ Feature for Users to Track Their Friends' Locations
  2. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Design, Features Teased Ahead of March Debut
  3. OnePlus Watch 2 to Arrive With Support for Improved Battery-Efficient Notification System on Wear OS 4
  4. Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Design Leaked via Hands-on Images; Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Tipped
  5. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  6. Qualcomm, Jio Reportedly Working on Entry-Level 5G Smartphone; May Launch by End of 2024
  7. Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report
  8. ChatGPT App for Android Will Reportedly Get a New Home-Screen Widget Soon
  9. iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale to Start on March 1, Specifications Teased
  10. Tecno Spark 20C With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Port Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »