Next-Gen Xbox on Track to Launch in 2027, Chipmaker AMD Suggests

The next-generation Xbox console is on track to launch in 2027 — at least that's what chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices believes. At its latest quarterly earnings call, AMD said the development on the custom chipset that will power the next-gen Xbox was “progressing well” to support the launch of the console in 2027.

Initial reports and leaks placed the launch of the next Xbox, believed to be a PC/console hybrid running Windows, in 2027, along with Sony's PlayStation 6. Subsequent reporting, however, has pointed to rising hardware costs delaying the tenth generation of consoles.

AMD CEO Lisa Su, however, has gone on record about the planned launches of Valve's Steam Machine and the next Xbox. Su's prepared remarks during the company's fourth-quarter FY 2025 earnings call on Tuesday (as spotted by GamesBeat) suggested that the next-gen Xbox was on track to launch in 2027

“From a product standpoint, Valve is on track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year, and development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox, featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC, is progressing well to support a launch in 2027,” the executive said during the call.

AMD is making the custom chip for the Steam Machine, the next-gen Xbox, and the PS6. Valve has confirmed that the Steam Machine, a PC/console hybrid running SteamOS, will launch in early 2026, but has not specified a release date. Microsoft and Sony have not yet confirmed a launch window for their respective next-generation consoles.

PS6 and Next-Gen Xbox Could be Delayed

Last year, a string of leaks pointed to the next-gen Xbox and PS6 launching in 2027. In October, KeplerL2, known for gaming hardware leaks, claimed that Sony was planning to launch the PS6 in 2027, “unless any unexpected delays happen”. Around the same time, Moore's Law is Dead, a YouTube channel noted for leaking gaming hardware news, claimed that the next Xbox, dubbed “Xbox Magnus”, was “targeting a 2027 launch”.

Industry insiders and games industry analysts have since claimed that Sony and Microsoft could end up delaying the launch of the PS6 and the next Xbox, respectively. An Insider Gaming report from December claimed that rising RAM costs could push the two next-gen consoles beyond their planned launch windows.

Last month, an industry analyst said there was a “high likelihood” that the PS6 launch would happen after 2028, as Sony was planning to extend the PS5's life cycle.

Both the PS5 and the Xbox Series S/X consoles launched in late 2020. Sony and Microsoft have confirmed their plans for their future consoles, but have not shared details or timelines for their respective next-gen machines. In October, however, Sony and AMD shared details about graphics breakthroughs that could power “a future console in a few years' time”.