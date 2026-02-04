Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage

Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage

Microsoft’s Publisher Content Marketplace is designed to streamline the content licensing process for AI developers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 February 2026 18:37 IST
Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft said PCM was co-designed with leading US-based publishers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft says PCM will support publishers of all sizes
  • The marketplace will allow publishers to set their licensing terms
  • PCM will also provide transparent usage reporting
Advertisement

Microsoft introduced a new marketplace to streamline content licensing between publishers and artificial intelligence (AI) developers on Tuesday. Dubbed Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM), the Redmond-based tech giant said the space will streamline the process of companies wanting to ethically source content for AI models, and publishers wanting a fair payment for AI usage. The tech giant said that publishers will be able to set their own terms and conditions, transparently track content usage, and receive payment on the same interface, reducing friction for them.

Microsoft Introduces Publisher Content Marketplace

In a blog post, Microsoft announced its platform, detailed the vision behind it, and explained its functionality. Since the arrival of AI models and chatbots, publishers have expressed concerns about their licensed data being used by AI builders without any compensation. While many AI players have also expressed the desire to pay publishers for the content, making individual deals has been a big pain point in the process.

The Microsoft Content Marketplace is structured as a central platform where publishers of all sizes, from news organisations and educational sites to individual creators and bloggers, can register their content for licensed use by AI systems. When an AI company or an agent retrieves or references content that is part of the marketplace, the original publisher will receive a share of the revenue generated. The marketplace includes tools for tracking usage, managing licensing, and attributing payments based on how content is accessed and incorporated by AI models.

Interestingly, the tech giant said that the platform will let publishers define the licensing and usage terms, letting them stay in control over their intellectual property. At the same time, AI developers will be able to easily discover and license content for specific requirements. “PCM also provides usage-based reporting, enabling publishers to understand how content has been valued in the past and where it can provide increased value in the future, all through a feedback loop within the marketplace,” the blog post added.

To participate, publishers can submit their content via online portals provided by Microsoft. The company said the marketplace will support a range of formats, including text, images and potentially other media, with clear licensing options that specify how and where the content may be used by AI systems.

Microsoft revealed that PCM was co-designed with several US-based publishers, including The Associated Press, Business Insider, Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, People, USA Today, and Vox Media. Currently, it has started onboarding AI developers and companies, and those interested can fill out an interest registration form here. The company said that Yahoo has already joined as a demand partner.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Publisher Content Marketplace, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
GTA 6 Physical Copies Won't Be Delayed, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Clarifies

Related Stories

Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra With a 7,400mAh Battery Launched at This Price in China
  4. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Confirms Rockstar's Marketing Plans
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  6. How Claude Cowork Triggered Massive Software Stock Crash Globally
  7. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  8. Oppo Find N6 Bags New Certification, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  9. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 6 Could Be Launched Globally
  10. Sony Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII Might Launch Soon in These Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Takes the Wheel as Perseverance Rover Navigates Mars on Its Own
  2. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  4. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
  5. Oppo Find N6 Arrives on NBTC Database, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  6. Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 7,400mAh Battery: Price, Features
  8. GTA 6 Physical Copies Won't Be Delayed, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Clarifies
  9. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Officially Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra International Variant Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »