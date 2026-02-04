Microsoft introduced a new marketplace to streamline content licensing between publishers and artificial intelligence (AI) developers on Tuesday. Dubbed Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM), the Redmond-based tech giant said the space will streamline the process of companies wanting to ethically source content for AI models, and publishers wanting a fair payment for AI usage. The tech giant said that publishers will be able to set their own terms and conditions, transparently track content usage, and receive payment on the same interface, reducing friction for them.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced its platform, detailed the vision behind it, and explained its functionality. Since the arrival of AI models and chatbots, publishers have expressed concerns about their licensed data being used by AI builders without any compensation. While many AI players have also expressed the desire to pay publishers for the content, making individual deals has been a big pain point in the process.

The Microsoft Content Marketplace is structured as a central platform where publishers of all sizes, from news organisations and educational sites to individual creators and bloggers, can register their content for licensed use by AI systems. When an AI company or an agent retrieves or references content that is part of the marketplace, the original publisher will receive a share of the revenue generated. The marketplace includes tools for tracking usage, managing licensing, and attributing payments based on how content is accessed and incorporated by AI models.

Interestingly, the tech giant said that the platform will let publishers define the licensing and usage terms, letting them stay in control over their intellectual property. At the same time, AI developers will be able to easily discover and license content for specific requirements. “PCM also provides usage-based reporting, enabling publishers to understand how content has been valued in the past and where it can provide increased value in the future, all through a feedback loop within the marketplace,” the blog post added.

To participate, publishers can submit their content via online portals provided by Microsoft. The company said the marketplace will support a range of formats, including text, images and potentially other media, with clear licensing options that specify how and where the content may be used by AI systems.

Microsoft revealed that PCM was co-designed with several US-based publishers, including The Associated Press, Business Insider, Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, People, USA Today, and Vox Media. Currently, it has started onboarding AI developers and companies, and those interested can fill out an interest registration form here. The company said that Yahoo has already joined as a demand partner.