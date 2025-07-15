OnePlus on Monday announced a new update for its flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 13 series. It adds a new feature called Plus Mind which the China-based company introduced with the OnePlus 13s in June. It is aimed at enabling users to quickly store content or information in a centralised hub with a few swipe gestures, and organise it for recalling later on. Further, Plus Mind can generate descriptions and sort out information with tags.

Plus Mind Feature on OnePlus 13 Series

In a press note, OnePlus said that the Plus Mind feature can store information such as images, messages, social media posts, and even web pages. Unlike the OnePlus 13s which comes with a dedicated Plus Key for this feature, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R users can swipe upwards on their screen with three fingers to trigger it.

Once done, it will analyse and suggest relevant actions to the user, such as spotting key dates on the screen and marking it in the Calendar app. It leverages OnePlus AI technology to examine the content and carry out tasks such as generating descriptions, translating it in the user's native language, tagging it for easy sorting, and providing more information.

The captured data is then made available to them within the centralised hub known as Mind Space. The company gave an example of an event poster. Invoking the Plus Mind feature on the screen automatically adds the event date to the user's Calendar. Meanwhile, the key data is also captured and added in the Mind Space hub.

Alternatively, the same gesture on a fashion website will analyse what's on the screen and summarise the “looks on display”. As per the company, users can recall this information by visiting the centralised hub at a later date, along with navigating to the web page through a quick shortcut.

Meanwhile a three finger swipe up on a fashion website will see Plus Mind analyse what it sees on the page and summarise the looks on display. Then a user can easily rediscover this information in their Mind Space at a later date and return to the webpage with a single tap.

The new Mind Space feature is rolling out as on the OnePlus 13 series following the update. It can be found on the app drawer or via natural language search in the AI Search bar. The latter is activated with a simple swipe down gesture on the home screen.