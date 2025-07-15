Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 13 Series Update Brings Plus Mind Feature for Quickly Storing Information in Mind Space

OnePlus 13 Series Update Brings Plus Mind Feature for Quickly Storing Information in Mind Space

It leverages OnePlus AI technology to examine and store content.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 09:48 IST
OnePlus 13 Series Update Brings Plus Mind Feature for Quickly Storing Information in Mind Space

The feature is activated with the Plus Key on the OnePlus 13s

Highlights
  • OnePlus announces new software update for OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R
  • The Plus Mind feature saves information like images, posts, and webpages
  • Captured content is stored in a central hub called Mind Space
Advertisement

OnePlus on Monday announced a new update for its flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 13 series. It adds a new feature called Plus Mind which the China-based company introduced with the OnePlus 13s in June. It is aimed at enabling users to quickly store content or information in a centralised hub with a few swipe gestures, and organise it for recalling later on. Further, Plus Mind can generate descriptions and sort out information with tags.

Plus Mind Feature on OnePlus 13 Series

In a press note, OnePlus said that the Plus Mind feature can store information such as images, messages, social media posts, and even web pages. Unlike the OnePlus 13s which comes with a dedicated Plus Key for this feature, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R users can swipe upwards on their screen with three fingers to trigger it.

Once done, it will analyse and suggest relevant actions to the user, such as spotting key dates on the screen and marking it in the Calendar app. It leverages OnePlus AI technology to examine the content and carry out tasks such as generating descriptions, translating it in the user's native language, tagging it for easy sorting, and providing more information.

The captured data is then made available to them within the centralised hub known as Mind Space. The company gave an example of an event poster. Invoking the Plus Mind feature on the screen automatically adds the event date to the user's Calendar. Meanwhile, the key data is also captured and added in the Mind Space hub.

Alternatively, the same gesture on a fashion website will analyse what's on the screen and summarise the “looks on display”. As per the company, users can recall this information by visiting the centralised hub at a later date, along with navigating to the web page through a quick shortcut.

Meanwhile a three finger swipe up on a fashion website will see Plus Mind analyse what it sees on the page and summarise the looks on display. Then a user can easily rediscover this information in their Mind Space at a later date and return to the webpage with a single tap.

The new Mind Space feature is rolling out as on the OnePlus 13 series following the update. It can be found on the app drawer or via natural language search in the AI Search bar. The latter is activated with a simple swipe down gesture on the home screen.

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, mind space, AI, OnePlus AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google to Integrate ChromeOS and Android into a Single Platform: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Series Update Brings Plus Mind Feature for Quickly Storing Information in Mind Space
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »