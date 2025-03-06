OnePlus has issued a clarification around the update policy for its latest handsets, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. It has disregarded recent reports which suggested that while the handsets will come with an assured four years of operating system (OS) updates, the company counts Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, which they come with out-of-the-box, in the update cycle. Both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are confirmed to receive OS updates up to Android 19.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus India announced that the Android OS version which the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R come out-of-the-box with does not count as part of the four year update policy. Thus, users will receive Android 16, 17, 18, and 19 updates on their phones, in lieu of the company's promise of offering users with four years of OS and six years of security updates.

Quoting OnePlus North America's PR team, DroidLife previously reported that OnePlus' update cycle for its flagship new series counts Android 15 as the first OS update. This meant that despite a four year commitment, the handset would only receive updates till Android 18. However, the company's latest clarification seems to have put these rumours to bed.

However, it wasn't just the OnePlus 13 series that was subject to such reports.

Recently, OnePlus reportedly revealed that its OnePlus Watch 3 would get “two years of bi-monthly security updates through early 2027”. This meant fewer security updates on the flagship smartwatch compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2. However, the same has been deemed incorrect by the company itself which later issued clarification.

As per the company, the OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 2 will indeed receive three years of software updates. This also includes three years of quarterly security updates. OnePlus says OnePlus Watch 3 will receive updates from 2025 till 2027, while its predecessor will be eligible till 2026.