The premium smartphone segment is a highly competitive and populated one, especially in big markets like India. At a price point of Rs. 50,000 and under, most manufacturers are expected to provide flagship-grade hardware with an equally fluid software experience. There's certainly no room for gimmicky features which offer style over substance, with consumers still preferring devices which offer the most value for their money. The staple expectations from smartphones under Rs. 50,000 usually include great displays, stellar cameras with telephoto sensors, top notch performance, and enduring battery life with rapid charging capabilities.

Handsets which fulfill the aforementioned criteria are often dubbed as “flagship killers”. They offer near-flagship level performance without commanding an exorbitant price tag. So, if you're contemplating a purchase of a premium handset, here's our list of the top smartphones under Rs. 50,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Review) was launched last year as part of the flagship Galaxy S series. At this price point, it offers a great value for your money. The handset sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S24 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor: Exynos 2400

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Cameras: 12-megapixel

Battery: 4,000mAh, 25W

Operating System: Android 14-based One UI 6.1

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in India at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage variant. However, its price has reduced on the Samsung website and it is retailing for Rs. 46,999.

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black colour options via Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

Motorola Razr 60

If you've been eyeing a foldable smartphone but refrained after seeing the price of popular models like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Motorola Razr 60 can be a great purchase under Rs. 50,000. The clamshell foldable smartphone comes with a 6.9-inch full HD+ pOLED LTPO inner foldable display and a 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Motorola Razr 60 has a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the outside, and a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls on the inner display. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.96-inch full HD+ pOLED LTPO, 120Hz (main) + 3.63-inch pOLED LTPS, 90Hz (cover)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400X

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X (RAM), 256GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) 13-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 4,500mAh, 30W

Operating System: Android 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C

Motorola Razr 60 Price in India

Motorola Razr 60 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, and Pantone Spring Bud colour options. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail stores.

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R (Review) is somehow considered an underdog in the premium smartphone market, often overshadowed by the higher-priced flagship OnePlus 13 and now the new OnePlus 13s. Despite this, it is a great package to consider. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the phone, complemented by up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus has equipped the handset with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The OnePlus 13R houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch full HD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

OnePlus 13R Price in India

OnePlus 13R price in India starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 16GB+512GB model costs Rs. 49,999. It is available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colour options.

It can be purchased via Amazon, the OnePlus India e-store and select offline retail stores across the country.

Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is the newest addition to its midrange "a" series. Introduced as the most affordable option in the Pixel 9 lineup, the handset sports a 6.3-inch Actua (pOLED) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tech giant has equipped the Pixel 9a with its fourth generation Tensor G4 chipset, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. It offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Pixel 9a has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS support. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies, it gets a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that supports fast charging at 23W.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch full HD+ pOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G4

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,100mAh, 23W

Operating System: Android 15

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Google Pixel 9a Price in India

Google Pixel 9a price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage variant. It comes in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain colourways and can be purchased through the Google India Store, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital retail outlets.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition (Review) is a special edition smartphone developed in association with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. As such, it comes in Aston Martin's signature green colour and features unique design elements including the iconic two-wing logo.

The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, Realme has equipped the GT 7 Dream Edition with a triple camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, the phone features a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition boasts a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor:MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

RAM and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 512GB UFS 4.0 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W

Operating System: Android 15-based realme UI 6.0

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Price in India

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option which is priced at Rs. 49,999 in India. It is available in Aston Martin Racing Green shade and is sold via Amazon and Realme's online store.