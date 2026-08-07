OpenAI's long-rumoured AI hardware is finally expected to be on the horizon. While the rumour mill has hinted towards a launch in 2027, a new report has revealed fresh details about what is likely to be the first consumer device from the San Francisco-based AI company. The purported voice-first AI smart speaker is said to feature a compact doughnut-shaped design and integrated cameras and microphones. It will also reportedly feature moving mechanical elements for more lifelike interactions.

OpenAI's AI Smart Speaker Details

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, OpenAI's first hardware product will be a compact smart speaker without a display. It is expected to be a battery-powered device that is shaped like a doughnut, roughly the size of a hockey puck. This could potentially make it easy to carry around the house with one hand.

It has been reportedly designed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the design studio founded by former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive. As such, the purported device could feature premium materials such as high-quality metal. OpenAI is reportedly discussing a price between $300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and $400 (roughly Rs. 38,000). At this price point, it would be more expensive than smart speakers from competing brands like Amazon and Google, while rivalling Apple's higher-end HomePod models in terms of pricing.

Unlike traditional smart speakers, the purported product will reportedly function as an AI-first computer, enabling users to complete everyday tasks through natural voice interactions.

Gurman claims that the device could feature integrated speaker grilles, microphones, and cameras. It will also reportedly have additional sensors for environmental awareness to deliver more contextual responses. Lights on the AI hardware may provide indications of when it is listening, while moving mechanical components may visually communicate its responses for a more expressive, human-like personality.

As per the report, OpenAI aims to push users to interact with the device using their voice, similar to ChatGPT's voice mode on the mobile app. However, it may be powered by more powerful AI models.

Previously, OpenAI President Greg Brockman indicated that voice-first AI experiences will play a central role in OpenAI's long-term hardware strategy. The aims to to build devices that feel more conversational, context-aware, and seamlessly integrated into users' daily lives.