OpenAI on Thursday introduced Frontier, a new enterprise platform for artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The San Francisco-based AI giant said the platform is designed to bridge the growing divide between agentic tools and their practical use inside large businesses. The new platform will act as a space that helps AI agents get “work-ready” with shared context, clear permissions and boundaries, and detailed instructions about how to function. The launch arrives as businesses face mounting pressure to move AI beyond small experiments into core operations, yet many struggle with disconnected data sources, isolated agents and the rapid pace of model updates.

OpenAI Launches Frontier for AI Agents

In a post, the company announced and detailed its new enterprise platform. Frontier is described as a unified system that lets businesses build and deploy AI agents capable of performing real work within the existing systems. The platform will host OpenAI's agents, those built by the businesses, as well as third-party AI agents.

Making the announcement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The companies that succeed in the future are going to make very heavy use of AI. People will manage teams of agents to do very complex things. Today, we are launching Frontier, a new platform to enable these companies.”

With Frontier, AI agents gain access to the same information flow as human employees, with clearly defined limits. These tools can reference data warehouses, CRM records, ticketing systems, and internal applications to understand decisions, processes and outcomes. OpenAI says this shared context helps agents build institutional memory over time, much like new employees learn on the job.

Frontier handles the full lifecycle. It includes onboarding steps that allow agents to be set up quickly, even by non-technical teams. Agents receive hands-on feedback that improves their performance, and they operate under explicit identity controls, permissions and guardrails. The platform supports execution in local environments, private clouds or OpenAI-hosted runtimes, and it works with open standards so organisations avoid major replatforming.

Several enterprises have already adopted or tested the approach. HP, Intuit, Oracle, State Farm, Thermo Fisher and Uber are among the first wave of users. Banks and telecom companies such as BBVA, Cisco and T-Mobile have run pilots focused on more complex AI tasks, the post stated. Notably, Frontier is available now to a limited group of customers. OpenAI plans to expand access over the coming months.