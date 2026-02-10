Sony is returning with a State of Play broadcast this week, promising updates and trailers for upcoming games from first and third-party studios. Just as a leak had suggested last month, the event will take place on February 12. The PlayStation parent has not shared details of the games that will be shown during the broadcast.

The State of Play broadcast will take place on Thursday, February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST (February 13 at 3.30am IST in India), Sony confirmed in a PlayStation Blog announcement on Monday. The games showcase will be livestreamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch the broadcast in the embedded video below when it goes live later this week.

Sony said the livestream will be over 60 minutes long, which means it will be one of the longest State of Play broadcasts ever. So, we can expect a slew of announcements and updates. The show will feature “news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe”.

“February's State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios,” Sony said.

What to Expect From State of Play

On the first-party front, it's perhaps safe to expect Saros, Housemarque's upcoming bullet-hell action title, to show up during the State of Play broadcast. The game is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on April 30.

The State of Play will also likely bring an update on Marathon, which releases on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X on March 5. At State of Play, developer Bungie may confirm the dates for the game's planned open playtest weekend before launch.

We could also get a release date confirmation for Marvel's Wolverine. Insomniac Games shared an update on the action-adventure title at the last full State of Play show in September 2025. Wolverine's launch window is currently set for fall 2026.

It would be perhaps a stretch to expect Naughty Dog to show more of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. There has been no update on the project since the Sony-owned Studio revealed it at The Game Awards 2024.

Another major first-party studio we're yet to hear from is God of War maker Santa Monica. The developer is rumoured to working on remasters of older games in the series, along with a new game from Cory Barlog, the director of 2018's God of War reboot. The studio is also likely developing the next chapter in the God of War franchise.

In addition to first-party projects, upcoming third-party titles like Crimson Desert, Resident Evil Requiem, and 007 First Light may make an appearance at State of Play. There are rumours of Capcom revealing the next Devil May Cry title and Square Enix announcing Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3, but it's best to take these rumours with a grain of salt.

Bethesda's Starfield is rumoured to be coming to PS5 at some point this year, and an announcement at State of Play could happen.