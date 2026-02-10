Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Announces Hour Long State of Play Broadcast for This Week: What to Expect

Sony Announces Hour-Long State of Play Broadcast for This Week: What to Expect

Sony has confirmed the State of Play broadcast will be over 60 minutes long and feature announcements from first and third-party studios.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 February 2026 12:17 IST
Sony Announces Hour-Long State of Play Broadcast for This Week: What to Expect

Photo Credit: Sony

State of Play will be broadcast live on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The State of Play broadcast will be livestreamed on February 12
  • Sony could make an announcement on the next game from Santa Monica
  • The State of Play broadcast could feature Saros and Marathon
Advertisement

Sony is returning with a State of Play broadcast this week, promising updates and trailers for upcoming games from first and third-party studios. Just as a leak had suggested last month, the event will take place on February 12. The PlayStation parent has not shared details of the games that will be shown during the broadcast.

The State of Play broadcast will take place on Thursday, February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST (February 13 at 3.30am IST in India), Sony confirmed in a PlayStation Blog announcement on Monday. The games showcase will be livestreamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch the broadcast in the embedded video below when it goes live later this week.

Sony said the livestream will be over 60 minutes long, which means it will be one of the longest State of Play broadcasts ever. So, we can expect a slew of announcements and updates. The show will feature “news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe”.

“February's State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios,” Sony said.

What to Expect From State of Play

On the first-party front, it's perhaps safe to expect Saros, Housemarque's upcoming bullet-hell action title, to show up during the State of Play broadcast. The game is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on April 30.

The State of Play will also likely bring an update on Marathon, which releases on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X on March 5. At State of Play, developer Bungie may confirm the dates for the game's planned open playtest weekend before launch.

We could also get a release date confirmation for Marvel's Wolverine. Insomniac Games shared an update on the action-adventure title at the last full State of Play show in September 2025. Wolverine's launch window is currently set for fall 2026.

It would be perhaps a stretch to expect Naughty Dog to show more of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. There has been no update on the project since the Sony-owned Studio revealed it at The Game Awards 2024.

Another major first-party studio we're yet to hear from is God of War maker Santa Monica. The developer is rumoured to working on remasters of older games in the series, along with a new game from Cory Barlog, the director of 2018's God of War reboot. The studio is also likely developing the next chapter in the God of War franchise.

In addition to first-party projects, upcoming third-party titles like Crimson Desert, Resident Evil Requiem, and 007 First Light may make an appearance at State of Play. There are rumours of Capcom revealing the next Devil May Cry title and Square Enix announcing Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3, but it's best to take these rumours with a grain of salt.

Bethesda's Starfield is rumoured to be coming to PS5 at some point this year, and an announcement at State of Play could happen.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: State of Play, Sony, PS5, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OpenAI Starts Showing Ads to ChatGPT Free and ChatGPT Go Subscribers in the US

Related Stories

Sony Announces Hour-Long State of Play Broadcast for This Week: What to Expect
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked
  5. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces This Long-Awaited Feature for Some Users
  7. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  8. Oppo K14x 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  9. OpenAI Begins Showing Ads to These ChatGPT Users in the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16
  2. iQOO 15R Display Features, IP Ratings and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features: Car Meets, Seasonal Changes and More
  4. OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers
  5. Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More
  6. Indian Penal Law Streaming Now on Tentkotta: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Thriller Movie?
  7. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Film
  8. Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Apple's Next AirPods Pro Model Tipped to Feature Cameras, Could Launch Without Price Hike
  10. Snapdragon X2 Elite vs Apple M5: Qualcomm's Chip Outdoes Apple Silicon in Multi-Core Benchmarks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »