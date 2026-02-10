Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Owners Can Now Install One UI 8.5 Beta 4 in Select Regions

Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta 4 fixes problems related to search history in the Phone app and Bluetooth headset call switching

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 12:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Owners Can Now Install One UI 8.5 Beta 4 in Select Regions

Samsung is believed to launch the One UI 8.5 with the Galaxy S26 series

Highlights
  • One UI 8.5 beta 4 is rolling out to Galaxy S25 series in few regions
  • It offers few bug fixes and a new Direct Voicemail feature
  • The Galaxy S26 series is expected to ship with One UI 8.5
Samsung appears to have started rolling out the One UI 8.5 beta update to devices enrolled in its beta programme. The Galaxy S25 series is the first to receive the new beta software. Based on Android 16, the update is currently available in select markets with minor changes and bug fixes. Samsung had released the third One UI 8.5 beta earlier this year. The upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to ship with One UI 8.5 preinstalled. The launch of the lineup is likely to take place on February 25 at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.

One UI 8.5 Beta 4 Changelog

X user Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) has posted screenshots stating that the One UI 8.5 beta 4 is now rolling out to Galaxy S25 series smartphones in Germany, the UK, and the US. It was previously available in South Korea, and the update, with firmware version S938BXXU7ZZAL, S938BOXM7ZZAL and S938BXXU7CZAJ is available for users enrolled in the beta programme.

The update is around 1.5GB in size and includes the February 5, 2026, security patch. It offers a few bug fixes. According to the changelog, it fixes an issue where the lock screen clock was shifting downward.

Samsung's latest One UI 8.5 beta release also offers fixes for the problems related to search history in the Phone app, Bluetooth headset call switching, and issues with pasting phone numbers into the keypad after tapping a call link. The update also addresses issues with AI Select.

In a separate post, tipster Vats claims that the fourth One UI 8.5 beta brings a Direct Voicemail feature for the Galaxy S25 series. This allows users to automatically send all incoming calls to voicemail after a set time. Users will be able to manually redirect calls to voicemail. All Voicemails will be shown in the Samsung Phone app, and users can see a text transcript while the voicemail is being recorded.

Samsung is believed to launch the One UI 8.5 with the Galaxy S26 series. The Galaxy Unpacked event for the lineup is said to take place on February 25. The update could brings few new features, like support for Pro camera presets, Network Battery Saver, and Priority Notifications. It is said to include a new LockStar module version 8.5.00.8 with hundreds of new unlock animations for personalisation.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, One UI 8.5 Beta 4, One UI 8.5 Beta, One UI 8.5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
