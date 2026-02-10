Oppo K14x 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday as the first model in the company's new K14 series. The new handset will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. The Oppo K14x 5G is offered in two colourways and two RAM and storage configurations. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo K14x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 16,999. The company is also offering an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

The new smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in India on February 16 via Flipkart and the Oppo online store. The Oppo K14x 5G is offered in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colourways.

Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo K14x 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 256 ppi pixel density, and 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Oppo K14x 5G is the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity.

For optics, the Oppo K14x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The phone also features a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/60 fps.

The Oppo K14x 5G packs a 6500mAh battery. It features support for 45W wired fast charging, too. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm in dimensions and weighs about 212g.

