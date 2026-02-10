Technology News
  Oppo K14x 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo K14x 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K14x 5G features a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Oppo K14x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • Oppo K14x 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display
  • The smartphone ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
Oppo K14x 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday as the first model in the company's new K14 series. The new handset will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. The Oppo K14x 5G is offered in two colourways and two RAM and storage configurations. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo K14x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 16,999. The company is also offering an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

The new smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in India on February 16 via Flipkart and the Oppo online store. The Oppo K14x 5G is offered in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colourways.

Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo K14x 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 256 ppi pixel density, and 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Oppo K14x 5G is the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity.

For optics, the Oppo K14x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The phone also features a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/60 fps.

The Oppo K14x 5G packs a 6500mAh battery. It features support for 45W wired fast charging, too. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm in dimensions and weighs about 212g.

OPPO K14x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Further reading: Oppo K14x 5G, Oppo K14x 5G India Launch, Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
