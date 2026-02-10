The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is scheduled to launch in India soon, succeeding the Pova Curve 5G, introduced in May 2025. The company has teased several details about the handset in the days leading up to its launch. It is confirmed to feature a Space 2.0 design with futuristic design elements. The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be offered in three colour options, featuring a slim 7.4mm profile.

As we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Details

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be launched in India on February 13 at 12 pm IST. So far, the China-based company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G's launch livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G, with only a couple of days remaining until its launch.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India and Availability (Expected)

Tecno is yet to reveal the pricing of the Pova Curve 2 5G. It is anticipated to be priced between Rs. 15,000–Rs. 20,000 in India, which is in line with its predecessor. For context, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G launch price was set at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM variant cost Rs. 16,999.

Once launched, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is expected to be available exclusively on Flipkart and in offline retail channels.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Features and Specifications (Expected)

In the days leading up to its debut, several details about the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G, including its colour options, battery capacity, and dimensions, have been teased by the brand. Leaks have also given us an idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications.

Here's what we know so far about the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G, based on official teasers and rumours.

Design

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is said to build upon the strengths of its predecessor in terms of design. Based on official teasers shared by the brand, the handset appears to feature a curved rear panel that is tapered towards the edges. The rear panel appears to have a matte finish. One of the most noticeable changes is in terms of the camera module, which now has a triangular, asymmetrical camera island.

A small LED flash can be seen alongside the single camera, while the Pova branding and fine-print text are also visible on the rear panel. It is teased to measure 7.4mm in terms of thickness and tip the scales at 194g. The power button on the handset appears to be accented in orange.

Tecno has confirmed that the upcoming Pova Curve 2 5G will be offered in three finishes — black, silver, and violet. All of the shades feature a small accent section near the lower portion of the back panel, which appears to have a semi-transparent look based on the Space 2.0 design language.

Display

Like the Pova Curve 5G, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will feature a curved screen with narrow bezels. The company has teased a “guilt-free scrolling experience”, which hints towards a fast refresh rate. Apart from this, it is also confirmed to offer eye-protection features.

Per reports, the upcoming handset may sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Performance and Software

Tecno has yet to reveal the chipset details about the Pova Curve 2 5G. Reports suggest that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The handset is expected to get Android-based HiOS, although it remains unknown if it will run on Android 15 or Android 16 out of the box. It is teased to include a suite of AI features, including AI-powered noise cancellation.

Cameras

Teaser images indicate that the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will have a triple rear camera setup, featuring two lenses placed in a single horizontal pill, while a third lens ring is positioned below. While the company has yet to reveal its camera specifications, leaks suggest it could sport a 50-megapixel primary camera.

For context, the Pova Curve 5G features an AI-backed dual-camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor.

Battery

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will pack an 8,000mAh battery. It is rumoured to support 45W wired fast charging. The company claims its upcoming handset will deliver up to days of battery life.

Compared to its predecessor, it is teased to offer up to 195 percent more internet usage time, up to 48 percent better video playback time, and up to 42 percent more standby time.