WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces Support for Voice and Video Calls for Some Users: Report

Calling on WhatsApp Web is currently available for users who have signed up to receive beta versions of the web client.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 10:44 IST
WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces Support for Voice and Video Calls for Some Users: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Video and voice call support on WhatsApp Web is currently limited to one-to-one chats

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Web is reportedly getting voice and video calling support
  • Voice and video calling are currently exclusive to desktop apps
  • Calls made through WhatsApp Web are reportedly end-to-end encrypted
WhatsApp is reportedly introducing voice and video calling facilities on the Web. The long-awaited feature is currently available to select beta users, and it could reach more users in the coming days. The update reportedly adds end-to-end encrypted calls and screen-sharing support to WhatsApp Web. All these features have already been available on the Windows and Mac desktop apps. Until now, WhatsApp allowed Web users to send text messages and share media, while voice and video calling remained exclusive to desktop apps.

WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Call From Their Browser

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp started rolling out voice and video calls on the WhatsApp Web. The feature has reportedly been in development for around a year and is currently limited to one-to-one chats. This feature lets users place calls from the browser without needing to install the desktop app.

The calling feature is said to be available to select users enrolled in the WhatsApp Web beta programme and is expected to reach more users in the near future. The publication has included a preview of the feature, and it shows that users can start a call by opening a chat and tapping the call button placed on the top right.

whatsapp web call wabetainfo WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo

 

Calls made through WhatsApp Web are reportedly end-to-end encrypted, just like on Android, iOS, and desktop apps. These calls are protected using the Signal protocol, which WhatsApp has used for messages, calls, and status updates since 2016. WhatsApp Web calls reportedly support screen sharing, allowing users to present their screen in real time during a video call. 

WhatsApp Web users can only access basic functions like text messages and media sharing, while voice and video calling remain exclusive to desktop apps. The new WhatsApp Web calling feature is expected to be beneficial for Linux users and users who prefer using WhatsApp in a browser instead of a standalone app.

Meta seems to be gearing up to add several new features to its instant messaging platform. It is said to be working on a Close Friends feature for Status updates. The company is also planning to introduce a premium subscription, including additional personalisation and productivity features

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
