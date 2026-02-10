Technology News
English Edition

Oppo K14x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Oppo K14x 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 06:00 IST
Oppo K14x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo

Oppo K14x 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo K14x 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery
  • Oppo K14x 5G will support 45W wired fast charging
  • It will ship with an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating
Advertisement

Oppo K14x 5G is scheduled to be launched in India on Tuesday (that's today) as the first model in the tech firm's Oppo K14 series. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone on an e-commerce platform was recently made live, confirming its availability via the website, specifications, features, and design. Also, the new handset is confirmed to be available for purchase in two colourways. The Oppo K14x 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery, with support for 45W wired fast charging. It will feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island.

Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo K14x 5G before it is launched today.

Oppo K14x 5G India Launch Details

The Oppo K14x 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm local time. However, the Chinese tech firm has yet to confirm whether the new phone will be unveiled via a dedicated launch event or a soft launch. In case it is the former, the company might host a livestream on its YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone has yet to reveal the pricing details of the upcoming Oppo K14x 5G. However, recently, a report highlighted that the smartphone will be launched in India with a price tag of about Rs. 15,000. For comparison, the Oppo K13x 5G was launched in India in June 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Oppo recently announced that its upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. The Oppo K14x 5G is confirmed to be offered in Prism Violet and Ice Blue colourways.

Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Oppo K14x 5G is teased to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. For optics, the Oppo K14x 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel AI primary shooter.

It is confirmed to pack a 6,500mAh battery, with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is claimed to provide up to 17.6 hours of video playback on YouTube, up to 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation, and up to 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single charge. The tech firm also claims that the handset will ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

OPPO K13x 5G

OPPO K13x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fluid adaptive 120Hz display
  • Extremely durable build
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden operating system
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OPPO K13x 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K14x 5G, Oppo K14x 5G India Launch, Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards

Related Stories

Oppo K14x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With Up to Five Days of Battery Life
  2. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  3. Apple Testing Two Key Camera Upgrades for iPhone 18 Pro Models
  4. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  6. Realme Reportedly Cutting Jobs in India: Oppo's Consolidation Explained
  7. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leak Ahead of February 12 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K14x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  2. Dark Matter May Not Exist, Study Suggests Gravity Works Differently at Cosmic Scales
  3. NASA’s SPHEREx Spots Interstellar Comet Flaring With Gas and Organic Molecules
  4. Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for High-Speed Internet Connectivity
  5. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leaked Ahead of February 12 Launch Event
  6. Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Teased; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards
  8. Huawei Pura X2 Tipped to Launch in China With 7.69-Inch Wide Folding Screen
  9. Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models
  10. Google Pixel 10a Flipkart Availability Confirmed After Company Announces Pre-Orders Date: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »