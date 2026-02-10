Oppo K14x 5G is scheduled to be launched in India on Tuesday (that's today) as the first model in the tech firm's Oppo K14 series. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone on an e-commerce platform was recently made live, confirming its availability via the website, specifications, features, and design. Also, the new handset is confirmed to be available for purchase in two colourways. The Oppo K14x 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery, with support for 45W wired fast charging. It will feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island.

Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo K14x 5G before it is launched today.

Oppo K14x 5G India Launch Details

The Oppo K14x 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm local time. However, the Chinese tech firm has yet to confirm whether the new phone will be unveiled via a dedicated launch event or a soft launch. In case it is the former, the company might host a livestream on its YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone has yet to reveal the pricing details of the upcoming Oppo K14x 5G. However, recently, a report highlighted that the smartphone will be launched in India with a price tag of about Rs. 15,000. For comparison, the Oppo K13x 5G was launched in India in June 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Oppo recently announced that its upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. The Oppo K14x 5G is confirmed to be offered in Prism Violet and Ice Blue colourways.

Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Oppo K14x 5G is teased to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. For optics, the Oppo K14x 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel AI primary shooter.

It is confirmed to pack a 6,500mAh battery, with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is claimed to provide up to 17.6 hours of video playback on YouTube, up to 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation, and up to 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single charge. The tech firm also claims that the handset will ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.