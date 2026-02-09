Poco X8 series launch, likely featuring Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max models, appears to be around the corner. Ahead of any official confirmation, the Poco X8 Pro has reportedly appeared on South Korea's RRA certification database, further heralding its imminent arrival. The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset and feature dual rear cameras. It could sport a 6.5-inch display and support 100W fast charging. The Poco X8 Pro is said launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 5.

Poco X8 Pro RRA Certification Doesn't Reveal Hardware Specifications

As spotted by XpertPick, an unannounced Poco smartphone with the model number 2511FPC34G has received approval from South Korea's RRA certification authority. The same model number was previously found on Thailand's NBTC certification database, where it was identified as the Poco X8 Pro.

The screenshot of the RRA listing included in the report reveals Xiaomi Communications as the manufacturer and a SAR value of 0.863/1.6 W/kg. The certification does not show any hardware details, but it indicates that the handset could be close to its official launch.

Poco X8 Pro is rumoured to go official in March alongside Poco X8 Pro Max. The company could also launch an Iron Man Edition of the Poco X8 Pro.

The Poco X8 Pro was recently spotted on Xiaomi's official website in Belgium with a price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 8GB+512GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options were listed for EUR 449 (about Rs. 48,000) and EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 51,000), respectively. It is likely to be launched in black, white, and green colour options.

The Poco X8 Pro is speculated to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Redmi Turbo 5, which was launched last month. The latter sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Redmi Turbo 5 has a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance and carries a 7,560mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging, and 27W wired reverse charging.