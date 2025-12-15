Technology News
English Edition
  Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of January 6 Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications

Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of January 6 Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications

Redmi Note 15 5G will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2025 19:43 IST
Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of January 6 Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 5G could feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 5G was recently launched globally
  • Redmi will also launch a 108 MasterPixel Edition
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in select global markets along with the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 Pro 5G earlier this month. Additionally, the Chinese tech firm also teased the launch of the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition and the standard Note 15 5G in India. The smartphone is confirmed to be unveiled in the country next month. Now, the company has confirmed the key specifications of the smartphone, including its chipset.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite on Amazon for the upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G now reveals that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm. The tech firm claims that the handset will offer 10 percent GPU “boost”, 30 percent enhanced CPU performance, and 48 months of lag-free performance. As previously mentioned, this is the same chip as its global version, which also features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 15 5G is confirmed to feature a 5,520mAh battery, which the tech firm claims will offer “1.6 days of usage”. The smartphone will also feature 45W wired fast charging support. In select global markets, the phone packs the same capacity battery and charging speed. Additionally, it also offers 18W reverse charging capability.

Other details about the Redmi Note 15 5G are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The phone is confirmed launch in India on January 6, 2026. It will sport a curved display, and the power button and volume controls are located on the right edge.

In Poland, the Redmi Note 15 5G ships with HyperOS 2. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. For optics, it carries a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone also features a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Further, it is IP65 rated for dust and water resistance.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G chipset, Redmi Note 15 5G specifications, Redmi Note 15 5G India Launch, Redmi
