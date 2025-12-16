Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon With the ‘Strongest Battery’ in the Segment

OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon With the ‘Strongest Battery’ in the Segment

The OnePlus Turbo series was confirmed by Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 December 2025 09:16 IST
OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon With the ‘Strongest Battery’ in the Segment

The purported OnePlus smartphone is reportedly internally codenamed “Macan”

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The OnePlus Turbo will be a gaming-focused smartphone series
  • Performance, battery life, and gaming experience are said to be the USP
  • The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
Advertisement

The OnePlus Turbo series was officially confirmed on Monday. After months of rumours and anticipation around this mysterious handset, the President of OnePlus China, Li Jie Louis, confirmed that not only is the new Turbo series in development, but the company is also planning to launch it soon. However, unlike previous rumours suggesting it would be a single phone, the executive said that OnePlus Turbo would be a dedicated series with multiple handsets featuring in the lineup. Notably, previous reports claimed that the series could be introduced in India in the next two months.

OnePlus Turbo Series to Focus on Performance and Battery

In a post on Weibo, the OnePlus China President highlighted that the Turbo series was officially confirmed at the company's 12th anniversary event that took place on Sunday. The executive did not reveal any actual specification of the series, but touted “strongest battery life in its class” and “frighteningly strong performance.”

Li Jie also mentioned that the OnePlus Turbo Series will inherit the same “performance genes” as the company's flagship devices, suggesting that the smartphone could arrive with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that powers the OnePlus 15. Moreover, the post clarified that the Turbo series will be a gaming-focused lineup. However, the executive did not specify the price band of the series or where exactly it would fit within the current OnePlus ecosystem.

Previous reports had claimed that the company was planning to launch a purported smartphone dubbed OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo in China. Many had assumed that it was the same Turbo smartphone that was rumoured to be in development. However, as per Li Jie's post, the moniker will be an entire lineup and not a single device. So, it is possible that the purported smartphone will not be part of the Ace 6 and Ace 6T, and instead could be part of the Turbo series.

This smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and either a 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate. It is also said to be backed by a massive 9,000mAh battery. These specifications, if true, also align with the “strong” battery and gaming focus mentioned in the post.

The launch timeline also matches, as the purported OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo is expected to debut in January or February 2026 in China. However, the report claimed that it will be a mid-range smartphone that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500. But these are early days, and we will have to wait for more information to fully gauge the direction the smartphone maker is taking with the new Turbo series.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Turbo series, OnePlus Turbo, OnePlus, Gaming
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Posthouse Now Available to Stream on Netflix: Know Everything About This Psychological Thriller Film
OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon With the ‘Strongest Battery’ in the Segment
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RAM Crisis 2026: 16GB Phones Out, 4GB Models Making a Comeback
  2. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  3. Realme Narzo 90, Realme Narzo 90x Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  4. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
  5. Pixel 10 Series Gets Price Cuts During Google's End of Year Sale: See Offers
  6. Gaming-Focused OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon
  7. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 15c With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched at This Price
  9. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  10. iOS 26 Leaked Code Hints at These New Devices and Software Features
#Latest Stories
  1. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users, Plans to Hire 6,500 Staff
  2. iOS 26 Leaked Code Hints at Launch of New Smart Home Device, New Health+, Siri, Photos Features
  3. OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon With the ‘Strongest Battery’ in the Segment
  4. Realme Narzo 90, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  5. Webb Telescope Discovers Hidden Atmosphere on Molten Super-Earth TOI-561 b Despite Extreme Heat
  6. Astronomers Watch a Dormant Neutron Star Reignite After a Decade of Silence
  7. Predictive Forecasting Tools Can Boost the Success of Clean Energy Investments Worldwide
  8. Chinese Spacecraft Nearly Slammed Into Starlink Satellite, SpaceX Reveals
  9. Clocks on Mars Run Faster Than on Earth, New Study Finds
  10. The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »