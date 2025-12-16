The OnePlus Turbo series was officially confirmed on Monday. After months of rumours and anticipation around this mysterious handset, the President of OnePlus China, Li Jie Louis, confirmed that not only is the new Turbo series in development, but the company is also planning to launch it soon. However, unlike previous rumours suggesting it would be a single phone, the executive said that OnePlus Turbo would be a dedicated series with multiple handsets featuring in the lineup. Notably, previous reports claimed that the series could be introduced in India in the next two months.

OnePlus Turbo Series to Focus on Performance and Battery

In a post on Weibo, the OnePlus China President highlighted that the Turbo series was officially confirmed at the company's 12th anniversary event that took place on Sunday. The executive did not reveal any actual specification of the series, but touted “strongest battery life in its class” and “frighteningly strong performance.”

Li Jie also mentioned that the OnePlus Turbo Series will inherit the same “performance genes” as the company's flagship devices, suggesting that the smartphone could arrive with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that powers the OnePlus 15. Moreover, the post clarified that the Turbo series will be a gaming-focused lineup. However, the executive did not specify the price band of the series or where exactly it would fit within the current OnePlus ecosystem.

Previous reports had claimed that the company was planning to launch a purported smartphone dubbed OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo in China. Many had assumed that it was the same Turbo smartphone that was rumoured to be in development. However, as per Li Jie's post, the moniker will be an entire lineup and not a single device. So, it is possible that the purported smartphone will not be part of the Ace 6 and Ace 6T, and instead could be part of the Turbo series.

This smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and either a 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate. It is also said to be backed by a massive 9,000mAh battery. These specifications, if true, also align with the “strong” battery and gaming focus mentioned in the post.

The launch timeline also matches, as the purported OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo is expected to debut in January or February 2026 in China. However, the report claimed that it will be a mid-range smartphone that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500. But these are early days, and we will have to wait for more information to fully gauge the direction the smartphone maker is taking with the new Turbo series.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.