Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film

Arasayyana Prema Prasanga romantic drama streams on SunNXT, following small-town priest’s love journey

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2025 14:19 IST
Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film

Lighthearted film about small-town priest’s love and charming attempts

Highlights
  • Arasayyana Prema Prasanga is a Kannada romance comedy drama film
  • It has been written and directed by JVR Deepu
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Arasayyana Prema Prasanga is a light-hearted Kannada family drama film that is now streaming on digital screens and winning hearts with its robust plot. This film revolves around a small-town priest with a hearing impairment, who longs for marriage and a peaceful life. However, frequent rejections makes him lose hope, until the time he falls for a girl, an employee in the post office. What unfolds next is packed with laughter, emotions, and unexpected challenges they face to win his love.

When and Where to Watch Arasayyana Prema Prasanga

The film is now streaming on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Arasayyana Prema Prasanga

The film revolves around Arasayya (Played by Mahantesh Hiremath), who is a small-town priest, an innocent man, who performs bhajans in the local temple. However, his wish to have a peaceful married life leaves him with comic rejections. One day, his life takes a heartfelt turn when he falls in love with Kumari (Played by Rashmitha R), a post office employee. With hilarious misunderstandings and comic proposals, Arasayya makes his best attempts to impress Kumari. The film is loaded with laughter, comic encounters, and a bit of misunderstandings.

Cast and Crew of Arasayyana Prema Prasanga

Written and directed by JVR Deepu, the film stars Mahantesh Hiremath and Rashmitha R in the lead roles. The film also features PD Satish Chandra, Sujith Supradha, Vijay Chendoor, and more in supporting roles. The producer of the film is Meghashree Rajesh.

Reception of Arasayyana Prema Prasanga

The film was released on September 19th, 2025, in the theatres, where it gained a commendable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.0/10.

 

Further reading: ComedyScene, ArasayannaPremaPrasanga, KannadaCinema, SunNXT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
  Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film
