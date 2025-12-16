Technology News
iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Reportedly Adds Transfer Tool for Switching to Android, Notification Forwarding for Wearables

iOS 26.3 Beta 1 reportedly improves the Weather wallpaper section in the Lock Screen customisation options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 17:43 IST
iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Reportedly Adds Transfer Tool for Switching to Android, Notification Forwarding for Wearables

Apple released the iOS 26.2 update last week

Highlights
  • Apple has released iOS 26.3 Beta 1
  • iOS 26.3 could be released in January
  • iOS 26.3 reportedly includes a new "Notification Forwarding" feature
Apple has rolled out iOS 26.3 Beta 1 to developers, a few days after it released the iOS 26.3 update. The latest beta update reportedly introduces new features and performance enhancements. It appears to have a new transfer tool to help users move data from an iPhone to an Android phone without any extra app. It is also said to include notification forwarding support for third-party wearables and a new Weather wallpaper section. The iO2 26.3 update is expected to launch in January or February.

iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Shows Three Weather Wallpaper Presets

The latest iOS 26.3 Beta 1 for developers with build number 23D5089E was released on Monday. As spotted by MacRumors, the latest software version includes an in-built transfer tool to make switching from iPhone to an Android phone easier. This feature allows users to migrate their photos, messages, apps, passwords and other data by placing both phones side by side.

However, the description for the feature also states that health data, locked notes, and Bluetooth-paired devices cannot be moved over to the new device. While Google also offers a similar feature that lets users import their iOS data while setting up a new Android device, it is unclear whether Apple's tool will offer better functionality.

Further, iOS 26.3 reportedly includes a new Notification Forwarding feature that lets iPhone users see their notifications to third-party wearables like Android smartwatches. This new functionality can be accessed from Settings > Notifications

The Notification Forwarding feature reportedly support only one device at a time. This EU-only feature is Apple's response to regulatory requirements to grant third-party wearables access to notifications.

Additionally, the beta build offers a new Weather wallpaper section in the Lock Screen customisation options.

The iOS 26.3 Beta 1 arrives a few days after the public release of iOS 26.2 on December 12. We can expect a final release to the public sometime in late January or early February.

Apple's latest iOS 26.2 update has added changes to the Apple Music app and new lock screen customisation options for the clock. The Enhanced Safety Alerts show threats like floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies with the latest update. The new software has added new alarms for Reminders and automatically generated chapters in the Podcast app. The update has added tweaks to the AirDrop and Games app.

 

Nithya P Nair
