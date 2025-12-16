Technology News
English Edition
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Features

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 12:05 IST
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G are offered in two colourways in India

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 90 5G weighs about 181g
  • Realme Narzo 90 5G is offered in two colourways
  • The Narzo 90x 5G supports 60W wired fast charging
Realme Narzo 90 series was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday as the latest addition to its mid-range smartphone portfolio. The new Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Narzo 90x 5G are equipped with 7,000mAh batteries, while featuring 60W wired fast charging support. Both handsets will go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company website. The standard model also has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped module. Similarly, the Narzo 90x 5G also features a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme Narzo 90 5G price starts at Rs. 16,999 in India for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-end option with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,499.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G price is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 15,499 for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Both smartphones will go on sale in India on December 24 via Amazon and the Realme India online store. While the Realme Narzo 90 5G is offered in Victory Gold and Carbon Black colourways, the Narzo 90x 5G will be available in Nitro Blue and Flash Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G are dual SIM handsets that run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. The standard model is equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, and 397 ppi pixel density. The screen supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 100 percent sRGB.

realme narzo 90x

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G sports a slightly larger 6.80-inch (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Powering the Realme Narzo 90 5G is an octa core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. On the other hand, the Narzo 90x 5G is powered by an octa core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, and coupled with the same GPU, RAM, and storage as the standard model.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 90 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. However, the Narzo 90x 5G gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main rear camera.

realme narzo 90 realme

While the standard model features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, the Narzo 90x features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both handsets allow users to record up to 1080p resolution videos at 30fps.

The Realme Narzo 90 series packs 7,000mAh Titan batteries with 60W wired fast charging support. The standard model is claimed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and the Narzo 90x 5G ships with IP65 dust and water resistance ratings.

Both support Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. In terms of dimensions, the Narzo 90x 5G measures 166.07x77.93x8.28mm, while weighing about 212g. On the other hand, the vanilla Narzo 90 5G measures 158.36x75.19x7.79mm and weighs about 183g.

Realme Narzo 90 5G

Realme Narzo 90 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,080x2,372 pixels
Realme Narzo 90x 5G

Realme Narzo 90x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1,570 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G, Realme Narzo 90 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 90 5G India Launch, Realme Narzo 90x 5G India Launch, Realme Narzo 90 5G Specifications, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Features
