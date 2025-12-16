Technology News
Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026

Team Cherry is also working on a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the original Hollow Knight.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 December 2025 15:43 IST
Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026

Photo Credit: Team Cherry

Sea of Sorrow will be a “nautically themed” expansion

Highlights
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong has sold 7 million copies, Team Cherry announced
  • SIlksong's first expansion, Sea of Sorrow, will be free
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong is available on Xbox Game Pass
Hollow Knight: Silksong's first major expansion is coming next year, developer Team Cherry announced Tuesday. The expansion, titled Sea of Sorrow, will be free for all Silksong players, the studio confirmed. Team Cherry also announced that it was working on an updated version of Hollow Knight for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The developer shared a teaser for Hollow Knight: Silksong's Sea of Sorrow expansion, showing artwork from the free DLC. Team Cherry said in an update on its website that work on the expansion was “well underway.”

The studio didn't share details about the DLC, but confirmed it would be “nautically themed.” Sea of Sorrow will feature new areas, bosses, tools, and more. More information about the expansion will be shared closer to its release, Team Cherry said.

Hollow Knight Coming to Switch 2

The independent developer also announced that the first Hollow Knight was coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The studio said it was “hard at work” on an updated version of the acclaimed game for the new console.

The updated version will include all the updates and enhancements that Hollow Knight: Silksong received on Switch 2. These include high frame-rate modes, higher resolutions, and additional graphical effects.

The Switch 2 version of Hollow Knight will also launch in 2026. Players who own Hollow Knight on Nintendo Switch will be able to download the Switch 2 edition for free, Team Cherry confirmed. Alongside the game's Switch 2 release, all versions of Hollow Knight will be updated for current platforms, adding new features and fixing bugs, the studio said.

Hollow Knight players on PC can try out some of those features now. The update is live via public betas on Steam and GOG. It includes 16:10 and 21:9 aspect ratio support for Steam Decks or ultrawide monitors, along with a host of fixes and improvements.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Sells 7 Million Copies

Team Cherry also thanked players for Hollow Knight: Silksong's successful launch. The studio confirmed that the game had sold over seven million copies across platforms, alongside millions of users playing it for free on Xbox Game Pass.

“It's a truly staggering number of players, more than we could have ever expected (enough to crash all of the storefronts!),” the developer said. “Watching the community grow, seeing the amazing art, the mods, the unexpected strategies, and the support between players through the game's challenges has been hugely rewarding for us here at home. Your continued enthusiasm remains a massive motivator as we work towards expanding the game even further.”

Hollow Knight: Silksong launched on September 4 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. On the day of the game's release, several storefronts crashed due to droves of users flocking to download the game.

Silksong was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025. It was crowned as the Best Action/Adventure Game at the ceremony on December 11.

Further reading: Hollow Knight Silksong, Sea of Sorrow, Team Cherry, Hollow Knight, Nintendo Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
