Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are equipped with 7,500mAh and 7,025mAh batteries, respectively.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 15:47 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Ultra has a 6,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is likely to arrive as third model in Find X9 series
  • It is said to feature a quad rear camera setup
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is speculated to come with a 6.8-inch screen
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 Ultra has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Now, an Oppo official has seemingly hinted at the flagship phone's battery capacity. The battery capacity of the new phone could surpass that of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 6.8-inch 2K flat OLED display. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is likely to arrive as the third model in the Find X9 lineup, following the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro that debuted in China in October.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Could Exceed 7,000mAh

Oppo executive Zhou Yibao, in a response to a Weibo user's question, says that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra's battery capacity will exceed 7,000mAh. Tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese) shared the screenshot of the Weibo response. This marks a significant upgrade over the Find X8 Ultra, which features a 6,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In another post, Zhou Yibao described the battery as "unprecedentedly strong".

The recently launched Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 carry 7,500mAh and 7,025mAh batteries, respectively. Both models support 80W wired fast charging.

The exact battery capacity of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has yet to be officially revealed, but Oppo has previously hinted at an upgrade by stating, “no 7000mAh, no flagship.” This indicates that the flagship will offer a 7,000mAh minimum battery capacity.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is speculated to come with a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution. It is said to feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor. The camera unit could also include two 50-megapixel sensors. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The company launched the Oppo Find X9 series in India last month with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999. The Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro are equipped with MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset and have a triple rear camera system co-developed by Hasselblad. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Decent performance
  • Capable camera setup
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Fantastic battery backup
  • Bad
  • Unavailable in India
  • Peak brightness is not on par with the competition
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Find X9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  2. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  3. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  4. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  5. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  6. Google Says It Will Discontinue Its Dark Web Reports Due to This Reason
  7. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Is Coming Next Year
  9. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Visits Geekbench With This Chipset
  10. Honor Power 2 Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With a 10,080mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
  5. Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
  6. Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film
  7. Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More
  8. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in This Horrer Comedy
  9. Realme 16 Pro Series Colourways Revealed; Company Announces Design Collaboration With Naoto Fukasawa
  10. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Key Specifications Spotted in Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »