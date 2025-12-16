Oppo Find X9 Ultra has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Now, an Oppo official has seemingly hinted at the flagship phone's battery capacity. The battery capacity of the new phone could surpass that of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 6.8-inch 2K flat OLED display. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is likely to arrive as the third model in the Find X9 lineup, following the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro that debuted in China in October.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Could Exceed 7,000mAh

Oppo executive Zhou Yibao, in a response to a Weibo user's question, says that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra's battery capacity will exceed 7,000mAh. Tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese) shared the screenshot of the Weibo response. This marks a significant upgrade over the Find X8 Ultra, which features a 6,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In another post, Zhou Yibao described the battery as "unprecedentedly strong".

The recently launched Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 carry 7,500mAh and 7,025mAh batteries, respectively. Both models support 80W wired fast charging.

The exact battery capacity of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has yet to be officially revealed, but Oppo has previously hinted at an upgrade by stating, “no 7000mAh, no flagship.” This indicates that the flagship will offer a 7,000mAh minimum battery capacity.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is speculated to come with a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution. It is said to feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor. The camera unit could also include two 50-megapixel sensors. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The company launched the Oppo Find X9 series in India last month with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999. The Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro are equipped with MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset and have a triple rear camera system co-developed by Hasselblad.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.