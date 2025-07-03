Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Alongside Reno 14 5G

Oppo Reno 14 5G series handsets are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 12:52 IST
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Alongside Reno 14 5G

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G's triple rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel periscope lens

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 120Hz 1.5K LTPS OLED screen
  • The base Reno 14 5G features a smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display
  • Both models support 80W wired SuperVOOC charging
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G was launched in India on Thursday alongside the base Oppo Reno 14 5G variant. The Pro variant gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, whereas the base model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. The vanilla version houses a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro model gets a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Both handsets are equipped with triple rear camera units, including 50-megapixel main rear cameras and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. Notably, the Reno 14 Pro and Reno 14 were unveiled in China in May.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, Reno 14 5G Price in India

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 54,999. It comes in Pearl White and Titanium Grey colour options.

The price of the Oppo Reno 14 5G begins at Rs. 37,999 for its base 8GB + 256GB option. The higher 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 42,999, respectively. It is offered in Forest Green and Pearl White shades.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series will be available for purchase in the country via the Oppo India website, Amazon and select retail stores starting July 8.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272x2,800 pixels) LTPS OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits brightness level, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and support for splash and glove touch. The phone is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.2 out-of-the-box and gets Google Gemini support as well as other AI features like AI Unblur, AI Recompose, AI Call Assistant, and AI Mind Space.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with up to 3.5x optical zoom, both with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. They support 4K HDR video recording at 60fps. They are accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. At the front, the handset has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G packs a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging. For connectivity, the handset supports dual nano-SIM with eSIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features dual stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The phone is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The phone weighs 201g. The Titanium Grey variant measures 163.35×76.98×7.48mm, while the Pearl White model is 7.58mm thick.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Specifications, Features

The vanilla Oppo Reno 14 5G features a smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. Unlike the Pro model, it does not support wireless charging. The OS, build, and connectivity features are identical to those of the Pro version. The camera setup is also similar, but instead of a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, the standard version has an 8-megapixel ultrawide unit.



