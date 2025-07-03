Technology News
Honor Watch 5 Ultra Launched With eSIM Support, ECG Tracking, Up to 15 Days Battery Life

Honor Watch 5 Ultra features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with always-on display support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 11:54 IST
Honor Watch 5 Ultra Launched With eSIM Support, ECG Tracking, Up to 15 Days Battery Life

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Watch 5 Ultra packs 64MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage

Highlights
  • Honor Watch 5 Ultra runs on MagicOS 9.0 operating system
  • The Watch 5 Ultra features a Sapphire Crystal glass
  • It offers 5ATM water resistance
Honor Watch 5 Ultra has been launched in China alongside the Honor Magic V5. The new wearable comes in three colourways and features a grade 5 titanium case with sapphire crystal glass. The smartwatch has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display and offers several health monitoring features, such as ECG and heart rate tracking. The Watch 5 Ultra offers different sports modes and features an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra Price

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the Speedster (black) colour option with fluororubber strap. It costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the Commander (brown) colour option with leather strap. The premium Strategist model with a Titanium metal strap is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000). It is currently up for purchase in China. 

Honor Watch 5 Ultra Specifications

Honor Watch 5 Ultra has a 1.5-inch circular LTPO AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 310ppi pixel density while also offering always-on display functionality. The display has sapphire crystal protection, while the watch case is made of aerospace-grade titanium alloy. It has eSIM support and Bluetooth calling that allow you to make calls directly from your wrist.

The smartwatch has two buttons that support long press, short press and other operations. The Honor Watch 5 Ultra offers heart rate monitoring and has an ECG sensor for providing instant ECG readings. It is claimed to identify potential heart health risks and guide users to manage their heart health. Other sensors on the wearable include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra packs 64MB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It has an IP68-rated build and 5ATM (50-meter) certification. It includes the company's Yoyo AI assistant and ships with MagicOS 9.0 operating system.

For fitness, the Honor Watch 5 Ultra supports various sports modes, like outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor running, mountain climbing, pool swimming, badminton, snowboarding, among others.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Other connectivity options available are NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou and QZSS. Further, it offers support for speakers and microphones. It is compatible with handsets running on Android 9.0 and above and 13.0 and above.

The company has packed a 480mAh battery on the Honor Watch 5 Ultra. With typical usage, it is advertised to deliver up to 15 days of battery life without eSIM. With AOD enabled, the battery life is said to reach up to seven days. Honor claims three days of battery life for the device in eSIM mode with typical usage. The wearable supports wireless charging. It measures 46.3x46.3x11.4mm and weighs around 51.8g without strap.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
