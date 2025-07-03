Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ With MediaTek Helio G200 SoC Launched Alongside Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40

Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ With MediaTek Helio G200 SoC Launched Alongside Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40

Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ and Spark 40 Pro sport 1.5K AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 16:17 IST
Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ With MediaTek Helio G200 SoC Launched Alongside Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 40 phones carry an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 40 series get 50-megapixel main cameras
  • The Pro variants support Tecno's FreeLink technology
  • The Tecno Spark 40 has an 8-megapixel front camera
Advertisement

Tecno Spark 40 series has been launched in select global markets. The lineup includes the Spark 40, Spark 40 Pro, and. Spark 40 Pro+. The top-of-the-line Pro+ variant is said to be the world's first smartphone to be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset. Meanwhile, the base and Pro models age a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate and MediaTek Helio G81 SoCs, respectively. All three phones have an IP64 rating and feature 50-megapixel main rear cameras.

Tecno Spark 40 Pro+, Spark 40 Pro, Spark 40 Price, Colour Options

Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ price in Uganda starts at UGX 7,69,000 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the 8GB + 128GB option. Meanwhile, the price of the Tecno Spark 40 Pro is set at UGX 679,000 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the same RAM and storage configuration. The base Tecno Spark 40 is priced at UGX 4,79,000 (roughly Rs. 11,400) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. They are available for purchase in the country via Tecno's online and offline stores.

The vanilla Tecno Spark 40 is sold in Ink Black, Mirage Blue, Veil White, and Titanium Grey colour options. On the other hand, the Tecno Spark 40 Pro is available in Ink Black, Bamboo Green, Lake Blue, and Moon Titanium shades. Lastly, the Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ is offered in Aurora White, Moon Titanium, Nebula Black, and Tundra Green colourways.

Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ Specifications, Features

The Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224x2,720 pixels) 3D AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HiOS skin on top. 

For optics, the Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has Dolby Atmos-backed dual speakers and an IR blaster.

The Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ packs a 5,200mAh battery that supports 45W wired, 30W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The handset has an IP64 dust and splash-resistant build. It measures 163.9x75.8x6.49mm in size.

Tecno Spark 40 Pro Specifications, Features

The Tecno Spark 40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset. It does not support wireless or reverse wireless charging. The phone also lacks an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other specifications of the handset, including the display, operating system, camera, battery, charging speed, build, and connectivity, are identical to those of the Pro+ variant. It measures 6.69mm in thickness.

Notably, both Pro models of the Tecno Spark 40 series come with support for Tecno's FreeLink technology, which allows users to make calls without cellular connectivity.

Tecno Spark 40 Specifications, Features

The base Tecno Spark 40 has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. In the camera department, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter alongside a 50-megapixel main sensor at the back. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone boasts dimensions of 165.6x77x7.67mm.

The Tecno Spark 40 shares similar battery capacity, charging speed, connectivity options, build, and operating system details with the Pro variants.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 40, Tecno Spark 40 series, Tecno Spark 40 Pro, Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Chrome Update Patches Security Flaw That Granted Attackers Access When Users Visited Malicious Websites
Naughty Dog Head Neil Druckmann to Step Away From HBO's The Last of Us TV Show to Focus on Games
Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ With MediaTek Helio G200 SoC Launched Alongside Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Launched in India Alongside Reno 14 5G: See Price
  3. Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India On This Date
  4. Nothing Teases Release of Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Update
  5. Oppo Reno 14 Pro First Impressions
  6. Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Honor Watch 5 Ultra With eSIM Support, ECG Tracking Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult FluidX and FluidX Pro Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 70 Hours of Battery Life
  2. Google Makes New Proposal to Stave Off EU Antitrust Fine, Document Shows
  3. Google Pixel 6a to Get Mandatory Android 16 Update to Fix Battery Overheating Issues
  4. Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ With MediaTek Helio G200 SoC Launched Alongside Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40
  5. Oppo Pad SE Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  6. Naughty Dog Head Neil Druckmann to Step Away From HBO's The Last of Us TV Show to Focus on Games
  7. Google Chrome Update Patches Security Flaw That Granted Attackers Access When Users Visited Malicious Websites
  8. Google Is Bringing Gems to the Gemini Side Panel in Gmail, Docs, and Other Workspace Apps
  9. Meta Verified Users Claim ‘Useless’ Customer Support Amid Account Bans Despite Paying for Subscription
  10. Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE India Launch Date Set for July 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »