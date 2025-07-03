Tecno Spark 40 series has been launched in select global markets. The lineup includes the Spark 40, Spark 40 Pro, and. Spark 40 Pro+. The top-of-the-line Pro+ variant is said to be the world's first smartphone to be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset. Meanwhile, the base and Pro models age a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate and MediaTek Helio G81 SoCs, respectively. All three phones have an IP64 rating and feature 50-megapixel main rear cameras.

Tecno Spark 40 Pro+, Spark 40 Pro, Spark 40 Price, Colour Options

Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ price in Uganda starts at UGX 7,69,000 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the 8GB + 128GB option. Meanwhile, the price of the Tecno Spark 40 Pro is set at UGX 679,000 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the same RAM and storage configuration. The base Tecno Spark 40 is priced at UGX 4,79,000 (roughly Rs. 11,400) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. They are available for purchase in the country via Tecno's online and offline stores.

The vanilla Tecno Spark 40 is sold in Ink Black, Mirage Blue, Veil White, and Titanium Grey colour options. On the other hand, the Tecno Spark 40 Pro is available in Ink Black, Bamboo Green, Lake Blue, and Moon Titanium shades. Lastly, the Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ is offered in Aurora White, Moon Titanium, Nebula Black, and Tundra Green colourways.

Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ Specifications, Features

The Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224x2,720 pixels) 3D AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HiOS skin on top.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has Dolby Atmos-backed dual speakers and an IR blaster.

The Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ packs a 5,200mAh battery that supports 45W wired, 30W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The handset has an IP64 dust and splash-resistant build. It measures 163.9x75.8x6.49mm in size.

Tecno Spark 40 Pro Specifications, Features

The Tecno Spark 40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset. It does not support wireless or reverse wireless charging. The phone also lacks an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other specifications of the handset, including the display, operating system, camera, battery, charging speed, build, and connectivity, are identical to those of the Pro+ variant. It measures 6.69mm in thickness.

Notably, both Pro models of the Tecno Spark 40 series come with support for Tecno's FreeLink technology, which allows users to make calls without cellular connectivity.

Tecno Spark 40 Specifications, Features

The base Tecno Spark 40 has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. In the camera department, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter alongside a 50-megapixel main sensor at the back. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone boasts dimensions of 165.6x77x7.67mm.

The Tecno Spark 40 shares similar battery capacity, charging speed, connectivity options, build, and operating system details with the Pro variants.