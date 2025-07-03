Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price, Expected Features and Specifications

Oppo Reno 14 5G series is teased to come with several AI-backed features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 06:00 IST
Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price, Expected Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series is expected to comprise the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 14 5G series will launch in India today at 12pm IST
  • Viewers can watch the event live on Oppo's YouTube channel
  • The lineup is expected to comprise the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 14 5G series is set to launch in India today, July 3. The lineup, which is expected to comprise the Oppo Reno 14 5G and the Reno 14 Pro 5G, was initially introduced in China in May, followed by its Malaysian debut few days ago. In the days leading up to its launch in India, Oppo has teased several details about the handset, while other specifications have also surfaced through leaks and rumours. It is confirmed to debut with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Here's all you need to know about the Oppo Reno 14 5G series including its price, expected features and specifications ahead of launch today.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launch: How to Watch Livestream

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series will launch in India today (July 3) at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Oppo India's social media handles as well as the official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the video embedded below.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Price in India (Expected)

The official price of Oppo Reno 14 5G series in India will be announced at launch. However, we have an idea of how much it would cost, courtesy of the phone's China pricing. The base Oppo Reno 14 5G in China starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G price begins at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model in China. The handset can also be purchased in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 14 5G China variant sports a 6.59-inch flat OLED screen, whereas the Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a 6.83-inch display. Both panels have a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phones get Oppo's Crystal Shield Glass protection on top.

Under the hood, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset powers the Oppo Reno 14 5G. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G has a Dimensity 8450 processor. Oppo has equipped the Reno 14 5G series with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phones ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series is teased to come with several AI-backed features. It includes AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Style Transfer, AI Livephoto 2.0, AI Recompose, and AI Voice Enhancer.

In the camera department, the standard Oppo Reno 14 5G is rumoured to pack a triple rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom.

The Reno 14 Pro 5G is teased to have a quad rear camera unit. The handset will be headlined by a 50-megapixel OV50E imaging sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel OV50D sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Both phones are also rumoured to be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Chinese variant packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Reno 14 Pro 5G houses a slightly larger 6,200mAh battery which also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging. The Indian units are expected to come with similar battery capacities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Price, Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 14 5G, Oppo Reno 14 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 14 5G Price, Oppo Reno 14 5G Series
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Alienware Area-51, Alienware Aurora Desktops With Latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
Vivo X Fold 5 Colour Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price, Expected Features and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  4. Honor X9c 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications and Colours Revealed
  5. Lumio Arc 5, Arc 7 Projectors to Launch in India on July 7
  6. Ferrari Debuts Amalfi, a Two-Door Coupe With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine
  7. Red Magic Astra Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  8. Honor Magic V5 Launched: Just 4.1mm Thin, Packs a 6,100mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price, Expected Features and Specifications
  2. Virginia Tech Engineers Craft Durable, Self‑Repairing, and Recyclable PCBs
  3. Newly Detected Seaborgium-257 Offers Critical Data on Fission and Quantum Shell Effects
  4. NASA CODEX Telescope on ISS Reveals Hidden Secrets of the Sun’s Corona
  5. Rocket Lab Sets Record with 'Symphony in the Stars' Launch for Confidential Client
  6. FireSat Protoflight Satellite to Scan Earth Every 20 Minutes for Early Wildfire Detection
  7. Blue Origin Sends 750th Human to Space in Landmark Suborbital Flight from Texas
  8. My Oxford Year OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it American Romance Drama Online?
  9. Moonwalk OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Musical Drama Online?
  10. Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Kajol Starrer Movie Online After Theatrical Run?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »