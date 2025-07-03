Oppo Reno 14 5G series is set to launch in India today, July 3. The lineup, which is expected to comprise the Oppo Reno 14 5G and the Reno 14 Pro 5G, was initially introduced in China in May, followed by its Malaysian debut few days ago. In the days leading up to its launch in India, Oppo has teased several details about the handset, while other specifications have also surfaced through leaks and rumours. It is confirmed to debut with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Here's all you need to know about the Oppo Reno 14 5G series including its price, expected features and specifications ahead of launch today.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launch: How to Watch Livestream

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series will launch in India today (July 3) at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Oppo India's social media handles as well as the official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the video embedded below.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Price in India (Expected)

The official price of Oppo Reno 14 5G series in India will be announced at launch. However, we have an idea of how much it would cost, courtesy of the phone's China pricing. The base Oppo Reno 14 5G in China starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G price begins at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model in China. The handset can also be purchased in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 14 5G China variant sports a 6.59-inch flat OLED screen, whereas the Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a 6.83-inch display. Both panels have a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phones get Oppo's Crystal Shield Glass protection on top.

Under the hood, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset powers the Oppo Reno 14 5G. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G has a Dimensity 8450 processor. Oppo has equipped the Reno 14 5G series with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phones ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series is teased to come with several AI-backed features. It includes AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Style Transfer, AI Livephoto 2.0, AI Recompose, and AI Voice Enhancer.

In the camera department, the standard Oppo Reno 14 5G is rumoured to pack a triple rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom.

The Reno 14 Pro 5G is teased to have a quad rear camera unit. The handset will be headlined by a 50-megapixel OV50E imaging sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel OV50D sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Both phones are also rumoured to be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Chinese variant packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Reno 14 Pro 5G houses a slightly larger 6,200mAh battery which also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging. The Indian units are expected to come with similar battery capacities.