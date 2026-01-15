Technology News
OpenAI Takes on Google Translate With Its New AI-Powered Translation Feature

Translate with ChatGPT is a separate web page on the ChatGPT website.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI says the feature is aimed at language learners, travellers, and content creators

Highlights
  • ChatGPT Translate supports a limited number of languages
  • The feature also allows users to refine the translated content
  • Currently, there is no way to upload an image to the interface
OpenAI has silently released a new interface on its ChatGPT website, aimed at offering text translations. The experience opens in a new webpage that has a similar layout as Google Translate. Currently, users can either type the text or paste it from a different website. While it is a useful feature, the translation part does not seem to use any artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Instead, the AI part comes after the translation, as the page allows users to refine the translated text in different styles and tonalities.

ChatGPT Translate Is Here

First spotted by X (formerly known as Twitter) user Tibor Blaho, Lead Engineer at AIRPM, the Translate with ChatGPT feature was released by OpenAI without any fanfare. There is no blog post, social media announcement, and even the company's employees have also not mentioned it anywhere. The page can be opened by clicking here, and there does not seem to be an app-compatible interface available at this time.

Translate with ChatGPT is a straightforward tool. There are two large text boxes. Users can type or paste the text they need translated on the left box, which is set at “Detect language” by default. The right box is where the translated text appears, and the user can toggle a drop down menu to select from the supported languages.

The selection of languages is quite limited with only 50 or so options available. However, major languages, such as English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and more, are supported. Several Indic languages are also available, including Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu.

While the website mentions that users can either add text, upload an image, or use voice to get a translation, there is no option to add an image. Voice-based translation also only works on the mobile browser when the microphone is turned on. This could be an under-development feature.

The service directly competes with Google Translate, but falls short on several account. For instance, Google supports roughly 243 languages, a far larger selection than what OpenAI offers. The Gemini-maker's translation platform also supports images, documents, camera-feed, and real-time conversations, none of which is available on OpenAI's latest offering.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT features, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India’s First Flagship Store; Set to be Second in the World

