Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India’s First Flagship Store; Set to be Second in the World

Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India’s First Flagship Store; Set to be Second in the World

Nothing recently announced that its sub-brand, CMF, will now operate as an independent entity in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 16:57 IST
Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India’s First Flagship Store; Set to be Second in the World

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India starts at Rs. 29,999.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing recently teased that its opening its flagship store in India
  • Nothing’s India store will allow customers to experience devices
  • The tech firm has yet to announce the date for the store opening
Advertisement

Nothing has confirmed that it will open its first Indian flagship store in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The company said that its store will offer a dedicated space for customers to experience and explore different products, including its smartphones and true wireless stereo (TWS), and other devices, along with their design. This will provide an opportunity for customers to decide whether they want to buy the device or not. The company recently teased that it will soon open its first flagship store in India. However, the UK-based smartphone maker has yet to reveal the exact date for the store's opening.

Nothing to Soon Open its First Indian Flagship Store in Bengaluru

In an Instagram post, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker has announced that its first flagship store in India will open in Karnataka's Bengaluru. While the UK-based tech firm has yet to reveal the exact date for the store's opening, the company teased that the first flagship store in India will be inaugurated soon. The company also highlighted, during the announcement, that the store will provide a dedicated place for customers to “explore the brand's design approach and product ecosystem in a more hands-on way”.

This could help people decide whether to purchase Nothing's smartphones and audio products, judging them based on their in-hand feel and comfort. Interestingly, this will be the company's second flagship store in the world. Currently, Carl Pei-led Nothing has a single brand-owned store, which is located at 4 Peter Street, Soho in London.

Headquartered in the UK, Nothing has been showing increased interest in India, with dedicated product drop events in the country and various product launches. Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, which is now headquartered in India, recently became a legally incorporated independent company in the country in December 2025.

Akis Evangelidis, Nothing Co-Founder and India President, while making the announcement, highlighted that CMF has an “important role” to play as India “increasingly” positions itself at the “forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem”. After its incorporation, the brand will legally be called CMF India Private Limited, according to the official documents shared by the executive. The company has also moved its base of operations to India, with a focus on end-to-end smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Store India, CMF, Carl Pei
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in January

Related Stories

Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India’s First Flagship Store; Set to be Second in the World
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Turbo With 200-Megapixel Camera Arrives in China at This Price
  2. Realme P4 Power 5G Will be Launched in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  3. Android 17 May Redesign Notifications, Quick Settings With Split Layout
  4. OpenAI Quietly Releases Translate With ChatGPT to Take On Google
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on iQOO, Vivo Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI’s Hardware Pivot: Rejecting Apple to Focus on Jony Ive-Designed AI Wearables
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Launched With 7,600mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Photos App Could Soon Bring New Battery Saving Feature, Suggests APK Teardown
  4. OpenAI Takes on Google Translate With Its New AI-Powered Translation Feature
  5. Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India’s First Flagship Store; Set to be Second in the World
  6. Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in January
  7. Lava Blaze Duo 3 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing
  8. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers
  9. God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Live Adaptation of Kratos' Adventures
  10. End of ChatGPT on WhatsApp: OpenAI Officially Deactivates the Service on the Messaging App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »