Nothing has confirmed that it will open its first Indian flagship store in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The company said that its store will offer a dedicated space for customers to experience and explore different products, including its smartphones and true wireless stereo (TWS), and other devices, along with their design. This will provide an opportunity for customers to decide whether they want to buy the device or not. The company recently teased that it will soon open its first flagship store in India. However, the UK-based smartphone maker has yet to reveal the exact date for the store's opening.

Nothing to Soon Open its First Indian Flagship Store in Bengaluru

In an Instagram post, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker has announced that its first flagship store in India will open in Karnataka's Bengaluru. While the UK-based tech firm has yet to reveal the exact date for the store's opening, the company teased that the first flagship store in India will be inaugurated soon. The company also highlighted, during the announcement, that the store will provide a dedicated place for customers to “explore the brand's design approach and product ecosystem in a more hands-on way”.

This could help people decide whether to purchase Nothing's smartphones and audio products, judging them based on their in-hand feel and comfort. Interestingly, this will be the company's second flagship store in the world. Currently, Carl Pei-led Nothing has a single brand-owned store, which is located at 4 Peter Street, Soho in London.

Headquartered in the UK, Nothing has been showing increased interest in India, with dedicated product drop events in the country and various product launches. Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, which is now headquartered in India, recently became a legally incorporated independent company in the country in December 2025.

Akis Evangelidis, Nothing Co-Founder and India President, while making the announcement, highlighted that CMF has an “important role” to play as India “increasingly” positions itself at the “forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem”. After its incorporation, the brand will legally be called CMF India Private Limited, according to the official documents shared by the executive. The company has also moved its base of operations to India, with a focus on end-to-end smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development.