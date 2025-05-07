Technology News
Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch

The update fixes an issue which caused degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 14:06 IST
Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch

The April 2025 update is available via OTA rollout on the Pixel 9 and older models

Highlights
  • May 2025 update is rolled out for Pixel 9, Pixel Fold and other devices
  • It fixes audio, Bluetooth and framework issues on Pixel
  • High-severity CVEs in oobconfig, Bluetooth and kernel have been patched
Google on Tuesday rolled out the May 2025 update for Pixel devices. It is released as an over-the-air (OTA) update for the company's latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet, and other older models running the latest Android 15 OS. As per Google, the May 2025 update brings fixes for issues related to audio, Bluetooth, and framework. Further, it also bundles the latest May security patch with fixes for three system vulnerabilities labelled as “high” in severity.

Google Pixel May 2025 Update

A Google community manager detailed the Pixel update for May 2025 with the build numbers BP1A.250505.005, BP1A.250505.005.B1, and BD4A.250505.003 for global models on a support page. Additionally, Pixel devices tied to carriers such as Taiwan+EMEA, Verizon, and Deutsche Telekom may receive updates with slightly different identifiers.

The following devices are eligible to receive the update:

  1. Google Pixel 9 Series
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series
  3. Google Pixel Tablet
  4. Google Pixel Fold
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series

As per the changelog, one of the fixes is for an audio-related problem which caused degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps across Google's entire Pixel smartphone lineup. It also includes a patch which rectifies Bluetooth pairing issues with certain smartwatches under certain conditions. Google says users reported another issue which resulted in an error when displaying the secondary language in quick settings under certain conditions. This bug has also been fixed with the latest update.

In addition to bug fixes, Google's Pixel Security Bulletin states that the update bundles a security patch for three common vulnerability and exposure (CVE) with “high” severity. One of them is listed with the identifier CVE-2025-27700 and was discovered in the oobconfig subcomponent. Meanwhile, vulnerabilities were also discovered in the Bluetooth and kernel subcomponents, with identifiers CVE-2024-56193 and CVE-2025-27701, respectively. The May 2025 update brings a patch for them too.

Google usually releases updates in a phased manner and thus, their time of arrival may vary, depending on the carrier, device, and region. Users will receive a notification once it is available for their Pixel.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More

Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch
