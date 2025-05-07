Google on Tuesday rolled out the May 2025 update for Pixel devices. It is released as an over-the-air (OTA) update for the company's latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet, and other older models running the latest Android 15 OS. As per Google, the May 2025 update brings fixes for issues related to audio, Bluetooth, and framework. Further, it also bundles the latest May security patch with fixes for three system vulnerabilities labelled as “high” in severity.

Google Pixel May 2025 Update

A Google community manager detailed the Pixel update for May 2025 with the build numbers BP1A.250505.005, BP1A.250505.005.B1, and BD4A.250505.003 for global models on a support page. Additionally, Pixel devices tied to carriers such as Taiwan+EMEA, Verizon, and Deutsche Telekom may receive updates with slightly different identifiers.

The following devices are eligible to receive the update:

Google Pixel 9 Series Google Pixel 8 Series Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel 7 Series Google Pixel 6 Series

As per the changelog, one of the fixes is for an audio-related problem which caused degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps across Google's entire Pixel smartphone lineup. It also includes a patch which rectifies Bluetooth pairing issues with certain smartwatches under certain conditions. Google says users reported another issue which resulted in an error when displaying the secondary language in quick settings under certain conditions. This bug has also been fixed with the latest update.

In addition to bug fixes, Google's Pixel Security Bulletin states that the update bundles a security patch for three common vulnerability and exposure (CVE) with “high” severity. One of them is listed with the identifier CVE-2025-27700 and was discovered in the oobconfig subcomponent. Meanwhile, vulnerabilities were also discovered in the Bluetooth and kernel subcomponents, with identifiers CVE-2024-56193 and CVE-2025-27701, respectively. The May 2025 update brings a patch for them too.

Google usually releases updates in a phased manner and thus, their time of arrival may vary, depending on the carrier, device, and region. Users will receive a notification once it is available for their Pixel.