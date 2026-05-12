The Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s were recently launched as the latest additions to the flagship Find X9 series. While the brand's next-generation lineup is still a few months away, leaks surrounding the top-end model are already beginning to surface. According to a tipster, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max may feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup, alongside a large LTPO display and MediaTek's unreleased next-generation flagship chipset. It is tipped to debut as part of the Oppo Find X10 series in China later this year.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications Tipped

The latest leak comes from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) via Weibo. According to the details shared, Oppo is currently testing a smartphone with an ambitious camera setup. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor. The handset is also tipped to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera using a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

This corroborates previous leaks shared by the same tipster, claiming that the brand would be using Samsung's upcoming HPC sensor for its next-generation flagship. Completing the camera setup could be an ultra-wide-angle shooter, and the brand is said to be internally testing different sensor configurations. The tipster claims one of the prototypes may have a 200-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, while another test unit is said to use a smaller 50-megapixel 1/2.75-inch sensor instead.

The 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 200/50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera setup could be complemented by a 3-megapixel multispectral sensor.

Moving on, one of the alleged prototypes of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max reportedly features a large 6.89-inch 2K LTPO flat display, while another version could arrive with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO panel. Under the hood, the purported handset is tipped to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming 2nm flagship chipset. Per previous leaks, this could be the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.

Oppo has not officially confirmed the existence of the Find X10 lineup yet. The lineup could include the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and the Find X10 Pro Max variants. Recent leaks suggest the company may unveil the series in China sometime in October.