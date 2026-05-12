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Huawei Reportedly Testing Phone With New Battery Material, Cell Architecture; Capacity Said to Exceed 10,000mAh

Huawei's current largest battery is in the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 10:47 IST
Huawei Reportedly Testing Phone With New Battery Material, Cell Architecture; Capacity Said to Exceed 10,000mAh

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max (pictured) packs a 8,500mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Huawei may debut the battery first in a mid-range smartphone
  • The Enjoy 100 series may debut the larger battery
  • The new battery could offer capacity well above 10,000mAh
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Huawei may soon enter the race for ultra-large smartphone batteries, according to a new leak from China. A tipster claims the company is testing a handset with a battery capacity exceeding 10,000mAh. The handset is reportedly using a new battery material and a redesigned cell architecture to achieve what could become the largest battery ever fitted in a mainstream smartphone. If the technology reaches commercial production, Huawei could surpass current high-capacity phones from rivals such as Honor, Vivo, and Realme.

Huawei Next Phone Could Feature a '10,000mAh+++' Battery

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Huawei is testing a "10,000mAh+++" battery. The tipster said the battery uses a new material and cell architecture. While the exact rated capacity has not been revealed, the wording suggests that the battery could offer a capacity well above 10,000mAh.

The tipster added in the comments that Huawei is likely to introduce this battery technology in a mid-range phone before bringing it to flagship models. This approach would allow the company to validate the new design in a more affordable device segment before expanding it to premium handsets.

Huawei's current largest battery is in the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, which packs an 8,500mAh cell and supports 40W wired charging. The handset also uses Huawei's Super Energy Pump technology, which is designed to improve power output, boost conversion efficiency, and extend battery lifespan.

The tipster did not share details about the new battery material Huawei is testing. Most of the recent phones with 10,000mAh-class batteries use silicon-carbon technology, which allows manufacturers to fit more capacity into a similar amount of space. Huawei could be using an improved version of the same technology, along with a redesigned battery structure.

Earlier reports suggested Huawei was developing a 10,000mAh battery for the Enjoy 100 series, which means that lineup could be the first to feature the new battery if the leak proves accurate. Huawei has not confirmed any of these details yet, so readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt until the company makes an official announcement.

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Further reading: Huawei Enjoy 100, Huawei 10000mAh Phone, Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Huawei Reportedly Testing Phone With New Battery Material, Cell Architecture; Capacity Said to Exceed 10,000mAh
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