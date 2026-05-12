Huawei may soon enter the race for ultra-large smartphone batteries, according to a new leak from China. A tipster claims the company is testing a handset with a battery capacity exceeding 10,000mAh. The handset is reportedly using a new battery material and a redesigned cell architecture to achieve what could become the largest battery ever fitted in a mainstream smartphone. If the technology reaches commercial production, Huawei could surpass current high-capacity phones from rivals such as Honor, Vivo, and Realme.

Huawei Next Phone Could Feature a '10,000mAh+++' Battery

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Huawei is testing a "10,000mAh+++" battery. The tipster said the battery uses a new material and cell architecture. While the exact rated capacity has not been revealed, the wording suggests that the battery could offer a capacity well above 10,000mAh.

The tipster added in the comments that Huawei is likely to introduce this battery technology in a mid-range phone before bringing it to flagship models. This approach would allow the company to validate the new design in a more affordable device segment before expanding it to premium handsets.

Huawei's current largest battery is in the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, which packs an 8,500mAh cell and supports 40W wired charging. The handset also uses Huawei's Super Energy Pump technology, which is designed to improve power output, boost conversion efficiency, and extend battery lifespan.

The tipster did not share details about the new battery material Huawei is testing. Most of the recent phones with 10,000mAh-class batteries use silicon-carbon technology, which allows manufacturers to fit more capacity into a similar amount of space. Huawei could be using an improved version of the same technology, along with a redesigned battery structure.

Earlier reports suggested Huawei was developing a 10,000mAh battery for the Enjoy 100 series, which means that lineup could be the first to feature the new battery if the leak proves accurate. Huawei has not confirmed any of these details yet, so readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt until the company makes an official announcement.