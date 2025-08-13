Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Brings GPT 4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT 5 Thinking Rate Limits

OpenAI Brings GPT-4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT-5 Thinking Rate Limits

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that all paid users can now access the GPT-4 model within the model picker in ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 August 2025 12:29 IST
OpenAI Brings GPT-4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT-5 Thinking Rate Limits

Photo Credit: Pexels/Matheus Bertelli

Sam Altman said OpenAI is also trying to make GPT-5’s personality warmer than before

Highlights
  • Paid users can also enable additional AI models via ChatGPT web settings
  • GPT-4.5 is being kept exclusive to ChatGPT Pro subscribers
  • OpenAI is increasing GPT-5 Thinking’s rate limit to 3,000 texts per week
Advertisement

OpenAI is finally bringing back the GPT-4o artificial intelligence (AI) model to ChatGPT, after retiring it last week. The San Francisco-based AI firm removed the older model after the launch of the GPT-5 model, highlighting that the new frontier model can handle both reasoning and conversational tasks. However, many users took to social media platforms to highlight that they preferred 4o's responses more than GPT-5's. On Tuesday, the company highlighted that the older model is now available for all paid subscribers.

Sam Altman Announces Several Changes to ChatGPT

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman listed several new updates to ChatGPT. Most of these apply to the paid subscribers — ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users. The biggest announcement is the reinstatement of the GPT-4o AI model. While the model is available indefinitely, the company stated that it will provide prior notice before deprecating it in the future.

Additionally, OpenAI is also bringing back other older models, including o3, GPT-4.1, and GPT-4.5, to paid users. The 4.5 model will only be available to the Pro users, however, as it has a high computational cost. These models can be activated by visiting ChatGPT's web settings. The settings will also allow paid users to activate GPT-5 Thinking Mini.

OpenAI is also revising the weekly rate limits of GPT-5 Thinking, the advanced version of the frontier model that specialises in reasoning. Available only to paid users, this specific model will now offer 3,000 messages per week. After that, user queries will be redirected to the Thinking mini model. Notably, GPT-5 Think has a context window of 1,96,000 tokens.

Beyond this, GPT-5 is also being updated. Altman highlighted that users will now get three modes — Auto, Fast, and Thinking — when using the model. Users can manually select these options to tailor the chatbot's responses. The Auto mode will continue to intelligently route the queries to the relevant version of the model.

Altman also said that after receiving complaints about GPT-5's cold response style, the company is now working on making its personality warmer than before. He also highlighted that this update might address the immediate needs, but it is not a long-term solution. “One learning for us from the past few days is we really just need to get to a world with more per-user customisation of model personality,” he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, GPT 5, GPT 4, Sam Altman, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Lenovo Tab With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Flipkart Freedom Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 16, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Announced

Related Stories

OpenAI Brings GPT-4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT-5 Thinking Rate Limits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone 14 Price Drops to an All-Time Low on Vijay Sales
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Teased Ahead of August 20 Launch
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Chipset Leak May Disappoint Some Fans Looking to Upgrade
  6. Lenovo Tab Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, LTE Connectivity
  7. JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
  8. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  9. FASTag Annual Pass Launches This Independence Day: Here's How to Apply
  10. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ to Feature the Same Chipset as Last Year's Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Tipster Claims
  2. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Company Teases Key Specifications
  3. Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August
  4. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With ‘Ultra Lightweight Design’ Set for China Launch on August 21
  5. Gadgets 360 Can Now Be Added as Your Preferred Source in Google Search: Here’s How to Do It
  6. LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue
  7. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  8. Microsoft Edge to Target Heavy Google Chrome Users With More Persuasive Prompts: Report
  9. OpenAI Brings GPT-4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT-5 Thinking Rate Limits
  10. Lenovo Tab With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »