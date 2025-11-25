Technology News
Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years

Sam Altman describes the AI device as “simple” to look at and use.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 November 2025 18:39 IST
Photo Credit: OpenAI

Altman said the duo confirmed the final prototype after rejecting an older iteration

Highlights
  • Altman said modern devices do not make our lives calm
  • Ive hinted that the device will offer information intuitively
  • Previous reports claimed the AI device would not have a display
Sam Altman and Jony Ive confirmed that a prototype of their anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) device is now ready. In an interview, the duo also highlighted that the undisclosed device could hit the market within two years. However, neither the OpenAI CEO nor the former Apple design head and LoveFrom Founder detailed what kind of device it was or what it was designed to do. However, Altman described the device as “simple,” comparing it to other modern devices that he feels are overwhelming.

Sam Altman Calls the Anticipated AI Device ‘Simple'

In an interview with Laurene Powell Jobs at Emerson Collective's 2025 Demo Day, Altman discussed the process of finalising the design of the AI device and compared it to other AI-powered devices available on the market. This is the first time the two talked about the stealth product, although they refrained from providing any key details.

The most notable information came from Altman when he revealed that the prototype of the device has now been finalised. Explaining how the two arrived at the decision, the OpenAI CEO revealed that Ive spent months planning the design language of the device. The duo did make another prototype before this, but Altman said that the device did not make him want to “pick up that thing and take a bite out of it.” The current prototype appears to be the second of the two that they have created.

Later in the interview, Ive was asked if the device would be launched in the next five years, to which he replied that it could hit the market in less than two years' time. Altman also described the device as “simple” but did not go into any details.

Previous reports have claimed that the AI device could be about the size of a smartphone, and users can communicate with it via cameras, microphones, and speakers. The device is also said to be able to sit on a desk as well as be carried in the pocket. Altman had stated that the secretive AI product will be “the third core device a person would put on their desk after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.”

Sam Altman, Jony Ive, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked

