Lenovo Tab With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab features a 10.1-inch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 12:23 IST
Lenovo Tab With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab is available in a Polar Blue colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab runs on Android 14 based on Lenovo ZUI 16
  • Lenovo Tab has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor
  • It supports face unlock feature for authentication
Lenovo Tab in India, the company's latest entry-level tablet, has been launched in India with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 4GB of RAM. It sports a 10.1-inch full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The new tablet houses a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Buyers can choose between Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + LTE-enabled versions. For photos and video calls, the tablet includes an 8-megapixel rear camera. It is also equipped with a dual-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo Tab Price in India

Lenovo Tab priced in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity. The same RAM and storage variant with Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity is priced at Rs. 12,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model with Wi-Fi costs Rs. 11,998. It comes in Polar Blue colour option and is available for purchase via Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, ecommerce websites, and other offline retail stores.

The new tablet was announced alongside the Lenovo Idea Tab, which is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base RAM and storage model.

Lenovo Tab Specifications

The Lenovo Tab runs on Android 14 based on Lenovo ZUI 16, and it is confirmed to get two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches. It features a 10.1-inch Full-HD (1,200×1,920 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 400nits peak brightness. The display has TÜV certification for low blue light emissions. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset alongside 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and a maximum 128GB of eMMC storage.

For optics, the Lenovo Tab has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. For selfies and video chats, it features a 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning. The tablet has a metal body.

For connectivity, the Lenovo Tab has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5. It supports face unlock feature for authentication. The new tablet comes with a clear case with an inbuilt kickstand. Lenovo claims that the device can transform into a digital photo frame or clock with its Standby Mode.

The Lenovo Tab is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging capabilities. It measures 9.5x235.7x154.5mm.

Lenovo Idea Tab

Lenovo Idea Tab

Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1600x2560 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Lenovo Tab

Lenovo Tab

Display 10.10-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
OS Android 14
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
